Liam Tancock Appointed To British Anti-Doping Athlete Commission

Reigning 50m backstroke world record holder and world champion Liam Tancock may be retired from the sport of swimming, but the 33-year-old Brit is still staying very much involved. Tancock, along with 3 other British athletes, has just been appointed to the UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) Athlete Commission, an organization that helps ensure that UK’s athlete community is represented within the UKAD’s decisions.

Tancock’s appointment, along with Olympic skeleton medalist Laura Deas, multiple British weightlifting champion Jo Calvino, and ex Gloucester Rugby Football Club second-row James Hudson bring the Commission members’ number up to a total of 11, with British Olympic and Paralympic sports representing including athletics, cycling, rowing and powerlifting.

UKAD Athlete Commission Chair, Sarah Winckless MBE, said, “We were extremely impressed with the number of high caliber candidates that applied for a position on the Athlete Commission, the level of anti-doping knowledge they held and the level of thinking they had done around the subject. Their personal commitment to clean sport was great to see. From this, it’s clear that anti-doping continues to be extremely high on the agenda of elite athletes.

“James, Jo, Laura and Liam were successfully appointed onto the Commission because of their diverse experiences as top-level athletes, and their passion for anti-doping. I think all four of them will bring their own networks and ideas to the Commission and I look forward to working with them.”