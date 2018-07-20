Chavez, Rayner Claim 50 Free Wins On Day 1 Of Cleveland Sectionals

2018 LE Speedo Sectionals At Cleveland State
- July 19-22, 2018
- Busbey Natatorium, Cleveland State University
- Cleveland, Ohio
The 2018 Speedo Sectionals At Cleveland State got underway on Thursday from the Buseby Natatorium, with six different events on the day 1 schedule: the 200 back, 50 free, 200 breast, women’s 800 free relay, women’s 800 free and men’s 1500 free.
The Ohio State Swim Club had a very strong showing as a whole, collecting six wins, including a pair of impressive 50 free showings from Freya Rayner and Mateo Chavez.
Rayner, a native of Great Britain who is coming off her freshman year with Buckeyes, won the women’s 50 in 25.94, her fastest of the season. She was previously 26.15 at the Columbus Pro Swim Series two weeks ago, and holds a personal best of 25.24 from last summer. 16-year-old Claire Abbasse of the Liquid Lightning was the runner-up in 26.37.
The 19-year-old Chavez won the men’s event in a time of 22.68, dipping below 23 seconds for the first time. Like Rayner, his previous PB was set in Columbus in a time of 23.27. Justin Grender from the Cincinnati Marlins took 2nd in 23.18.
OTHER EVENTS
- Mikayla Murphy of Ohio State won the women’s 200 back in a time of 2:16.40, just off her 2016 PB of 2:16.31.
- 16-year-old Ethan Hanna of the Northern KY Clippers dropped a second in the prelims of the men’s 200 back down to 2:07.30, and chopped another 1.28 seconds off in the final for the win in 2:06.02.
- Delaney Duncan of Club Wolverine swam a personal best to win the women’s 200 breast in 2:32.65.
- Ohio State’s Alex Jahan came within a few tenths of best time from 2015 in the men’s 200 breast winning in 2:18.94 over FAST’s Richard Kurlich (2:19.91).
- Club Wolverine’s Katie Duggan had her fastest 800 free in a few years to win that event in 8:54.45, and Carson Burt of Ohio State broke 16 minutes for the first time to win the men’s mile in 15:59.08.
- The Ohio State Swim Club easily won the women’s 800 free relay in a time of 8:24.46.
