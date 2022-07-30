Levenia Sim Swims 1:00.45 100 Back on Night 3 NCSAs; #12 15-16 All-Time

2022 SUMMER NCSA CHAMPIONSHIPS

July 27-31, 2022

IUPUI Natatorium

LCM (50 meters)

Results “2022 NCSA Summer Swimming Championships” on Meet Mobile

Highlighting night 3 of NCSAs was Levenia Sim of TNT Swimming. Sim swam a best time of 1:00.45 in the women’s 100 backstroke, faster than her previous best of 1:00.54 which she swam about two weeks ago at the SE LC Championships. This swim moves Sim up from #13 to #12 in the women’s 15-16 age group of all-time as she passes up Grace Ariola who previously sat at #12 with a 1:00.49.

Also highlighting the night was 2023 Princeton commit Eleanor Sun who swam a 4:47.61 to win the women’s 400 IM. That was a best time for the Nation’s Capital swimmer as her previous best stood at a 4:48.05 to finish 11th at US International Team Trials in April 2022.

Sun also led off Nation’s Capital winning 800 free relay. The team of Sun, Maren Conze, Ella Myers, and Camille Spink combined for a final time of 8:17.61. Spink had the fastest split as she swam a 2:00.47.

Winning the men’s 200 free was Alec Enyeart of Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City. Enyeart swam a final time of 1:49.17 and was the only swimmer under the 1:50 mark. That was a huge best time for the 2022 Texas commit as his previous best stood at a 1:51.23.

Fellow Texas commit Will Scholtz picked up a win in the men’s 50 breast swimming a 28.29 in his win. Scholtz won the 100 breast on night 2.

Ethan Gluck of Cor Swimming won the men’s 200 fly by over a second in a half. Gluck swam a 2:01.04 in his win. That was a huge previous best as his best stood at a 2:05.84 from about a month ago. Notably, Gluck has dropped over 10 seconds in the event over the last year as last summer his best was a 2:11.99 and his best from 2020 was a 2:11.43.

Winning the men’s 200 free relay was Arlington Aquatic Club. The team of Kellen Cameron, Bailey De Luise, Nolan Dunkel, and JT Ewing swam a final time of 1:33.09. Ewing had the fastest split with a 22.38.

Also picking up a win for Arlington was Catherine Hughes as she won the women’s 50 breast in a 32.87. Hughes won the 100 breast earlier in the meet.