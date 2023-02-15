Less Than a Year After Being Declared Cancer-Free, Emily Grund Is Back on the ACC Podium

2023 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Less than a year after being declared cancer-free, North Carolina diver Emily Grund is back on a podium at the ACC Swimming & Diving Championships.

Grund finished in 3rd place on Tuesday at the ACC Swimming & Diving Championships. She scored 350.90 points, putting her behind only her UNC teammate Aranza Vazquez (381.85 points) and Miami senior Mia Vallee (367.20 points).

Grund was a three-time USA Diving Junior National Champion as well as an NCAA Qualifier in all three of her first three seasons at UNC.

She was diagnosed with rare cancer, Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia (APL), back in September 2021. She received in-patient chemotherapy for 30 days and announced that she was in remission back in October 2021. She then later announced she was cancer-free in March 2022.

Grund made her return to collegiate competition in the team’s dual meet against UNC-Wilmington in October.

Because she competed in the 2020-2021 season, she technically has another year of COVID-19 waiver eligibility.

Grund’s best NCAA Championship finish came in 2021, where she finished 18th on both 1-meter and 3-meter. In 2019, as a freshman, she finished 2nd on platform and 4th on 1-meter at the ACC Championships.

A three-event diver, her score on 3-meter will send her to the Zone Championships, and if she repeats the performance there, would have her back in the NCAA Championship meet.