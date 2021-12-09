LEN Women’s Euro League Prelim Preview: Staying Alive

Courtesy: LEN

Since all clubs are from Europe’s elite powerhouses of Spain (4 sides), Greece (4), Hungary (3), Italy (3) and Russia (2), and many also feature quality foreign starts from the Netherlands and overseas, the upcoming round in the Euro League will offer the very best of women’s water polo.

As usual, the most crucial phase of the world’s premium women’s club competition is the preliminary round where the field is halved – only eight team can stay alive and those will definitely have a shot at a trophy, either in the Euro League Final Four or in the LEN Trophy.

Since all four groups look quite balanced, upsets and major casualties are very much in the cards – we are to witness three thrilling days this weekend.

Spanish-Hungarian duels are due in Group E: last season’s runner-up Dunaujvaros will take on five time winner Sabadell, ever-dangerous Mataro and fellow Hungarian club Ferencvaros. Sabadell, rebooted by the addition of quality foreigners once again, is ready to rock after a relatively calmer last season, while the second qualifying sport can go either of the other three.

Title-holder Olympiacos faces neighbouring Ethnikos, Italy’s Roma which finished 5/5 in the qualification and had a fine run last season to reach the LEN Trophy F4 and Spain’s upcoming side Terrassa – excitements guaranteed in Group F too.

UVSE lost a couple of its key-players, still, the Hungarians are strong candidates while playing at home – but the company coming together in Budapest also has some depth. Uralochka, beaten by UVSE for the bronze medal last spring, already showed quality in the qualifications, just as 8-time winner Orizzonte and Greece’s No 2. Vouliagmeni, champions in 2009 and 2010. Such an amazing field came together here, this makes Group G perhaps the most gruelling one.

Last but not least, Group H in Padova will see LEN Trophy title-holder Kinef, 2019 F4 participant Padova, plus Mediterrani and Glyfada, not the strongest sides from Spain and Greece but with the potential of edging out any rival in a single game.

Courtesy of the host clubs, free live streaming will be available from all matches. Check out our website: http://www.len.eu/?p=18909

For livescoring and stats visit:

http://len.microplustiming.com/leneuroleaguewomen/indexCL_web.php?cal=1

Euro League, Preliminary Round (10-12 December)

Group E (Sabadell)

Dunaujvarosi Foiskola (HUN), Astralpool-Sabadell (ESP), CN Mataro (ESP), FTC-Telekom Budapest (HUN)

Group F (Athens)

Olympiacos Piraeus (GRE), SIS Roma (ITA), CN Terrassa (ESP), Ethnikos Piraeus (GRE)

Group G (Budapest)

UVSE Budapest (HUN), Dynamo Uralochka Zlatoust (RUS), Orizzonte Catania (ITA), Vouliagmeni NC (GRE)

Group H (Padova)

Kinef Kirishi (RUS), Plebiscito Padova (ITA), CN Mediterrani (ESP), NC Glyfada (GRE)