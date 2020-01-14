L’Americano Luca Urlando Si E’ Lussato La Spalla-Stop Di Due Mesi

L’americano Luca Urlando si è lussato la spalla in allenamento lo scorso fine settimana.
L’annuncio lo ha dato il giovane fenomeno attraverso il suo profilo Instagram ieri sera.
Urlando ha scritto che il recupero richiederà “un paio di mesi”, ma che ha a disposizione delle risorse presso l’Olympic Training Center che lo aiuteranno nel processo.
Not the way I was hoping to start an Olympic year, but I dislocated my left shoulder during a swim workout last Saturday. Recovery will take a couple of months, but with the resources available to me in Colorado Springs I am optimistic that I will be able to reach my goal of swimming well at Olympic trials. I appreciate all the support as I focus to getting back in the pool competitively.
Urlando, 17 anni, viene da Davis, California.
Nuota per il DART ed il prossimo autunno gareggerà per l’Università della Georgia.
Ai Campionati Pan Pacifici Junior del 2018, Luca Urlando ha conquistato 4 ori: 100 e 200 metri farfalla, 400 misti e staffetta mista mixed.
A Giugno del 2019, al Mel Zajac Jr. International meet, Urlando ha nuotato il suo personale di sempre nei 200 farfalla, 1:54.35.
Quello fu il tempo più veloce realizzato da un americano dopo la medaglia d’oro di Michael Phelps ai Giochi Olimpici del 2016.
All Pro Swim Series pochi giorni dopo, sigla il nuovo Record Nazionale di categoria, cancellando quello di Michael Phelps con il tempo di 1:53,84.
La scorsa estate, Urlando è stato votato come uno dei cinque capitani della rosa dei Campionati del Mondo Junior del Team USA.
URLANDO BEST TIMES
|
COURSE
|
EVENT
|
TIME
|
DATE
|
MEET
|LCM
|200 FREE
|1:46.51
|08/01/19
|2019 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA
|LCM
|50 FLY
|24.15
|05/24/19
|2019 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL
VANCOUVER, CANADA
|LCM
|100 FLY
|52.04
|05/25/19
|2019 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL
VANCOUVER, CANADA
|LCM
|200 FLY
|1:53.84
|06/15/19
|2019 TYR PRO SWIM – CLOVIS
CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA
|LCM
|200 IM
|2:00.12
|06/15/19
|2019 TYR PRO SWIM – CLOVIS
CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA
|SCY
|200 FREE
|1:34.38
|12/05/18
|2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
|SCY
|100 BACK
|45.66
|12/07/18
|2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
|SCY
|200 BACK
|1:42.11
|12/08/18
|2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
|SCY
|100 FLY
|45.62
|12/07/18
|2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
|SCY
|200 FLY
|1:40.91
|12/08/18
|2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
|SCY
|200 IM
|1:42.99
|12/06/18
|2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
