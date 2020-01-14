Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

L’Americano Luca Urlando Si E’ Lussato La Spalla-Stop Di Due Mesi

Giusy Cisale
by Giusy Cisale 0

January 14th, 2020 Italia

L’americano Luca Urlando si è lussato la spalla in allenamento lo scorso fine settimana.

L’annuncio lo ha dato il giovane fenomeno attraverso il suo profilo Instagram ieri sera.

Urlando ha scritto che il recupero richiederà “un paio di mesi”, ma che ha a disposizione delle risorse presso l’Olympic Training Center che lo aiuteranno nel processo.

Urlando, 17 anni, viene da Davis, California.

Nuota per il DART ed il prossimo autunno gareggerà per  l’Università della Georgia.

Ai Campionati Pan Pacifici Junior del 2018, Luca Urlando ha conquistato 4 ori: 100 e 200 metri farfalla, 400 misti e staffetta mista mixed.

A Giugno del 2019, al Mel Zajac Jr. International meet, Urlando ha nuotato il suo personale di sempre nei 200 farfalla, 1:54.35.

Quello fu il tempo più veloce realizzato da un americano dopo la medaglia d’oro di Michael Phelps ai Giochi Olimpici del 2016.

All Pro Swim Series pochi giorni dopo, sigla il nuovo Record Nazionale di categoria, cancellando quello di Michael Phelps con il tempo di 1:53,84.

La scorsa estate, Urlando è stato votato come uno dei cinque capitani della rosa dei Campionati del Mondo Junior del Team USA.

URLANDO BEST TIMES

COURSE
EVENT
TIME
DATE
MEET
LCM 200 FREE 1:46.51 08/01/19 2019 NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA
LCM 50 FLY 24.15 05/24/19 2019 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL
VANCOUVER, CANADA
LCM 100 FLY 52.04 05/25/19 2019 MEL ZAJAC JR. INTERNATIONAL
VANCOUVER, CANADA
LCM 200 FLY 1:53.84 06/15/19 2019 TYR PRO SWIM – CLOVIS
CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA
LCM 200 IM 2:00.12 06/15/19 2019 TYR PRO SWIM – CLOVIS
CLOVIS, CALIFORNIA
SCY 200 FREE 1:34.38 12/05/18 2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
SCY 100 BACK 45.66 12/07/18 2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
SCY 200 BACK 1:42.11 12/08/18 2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
SCY 100 FLY 45.62 12/07/18 2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
SCY 200 FLY 1:40.91 12/08/18 2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS
SCY 200 IM 1:42.99 12/06/18 2018 WINTER JUNIOR NATIONALS – WEST
AUSTIN, TEXAS

In This Story

Leave a Reply

About Giusy Cisale

Giusy Cisale

 GIUSY  CISALE Ha frequentato il Liceo Classico "T.L. Caro" dove era impegnata nella redazione della rivista scolastica. Nel 2002 è tra le più giovani laureate in Giurisprudenza dell'Università Federico II di Napoli (ITA). Inizia il percorso di Avvocato Civilista, conseguendo nel 2006 l'abilitazione all'esercizio della professione di avvocato. Si avvicina al nuoto quasi per …

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!