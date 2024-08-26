Lakeside Aquatic Club’s Alexis Bolte to stay in-state at Southwestern University (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alexis Bolte of Lakeside Aquatic Club in Keller, Texas, will remain in state to attend Southwestern University this fall to swim for the Pirates. Bolte, a mid-distance freestyle specialist, attended Timber Creek High School.

Im very excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas! I want to thank my parents and family for their unwavering support, coach Russ, Coach Bill and Coach Wallace for never giving up on me and my friends and teammates for the constant encouragement I needed throughout this journey of mine. I can’t wait to see where the next 4 years will take me! GO Pirates 🏴‍☠️💛

At the TISCA Lone Star Classic in November, Bolte swam a PB in the 200 free to place 23rd. She swam a time of 2:00.97, shaving just under half a second off from her previous best of 2:01.41. Bolte additionally swam the 500 free, where she took 16th in 5:25.67. That swim was off her PB of 5:20.06, which she set at this same meet the year prior.

More recently, Bolte represented Timber Creek at the UIL District 4-6A Championships, where she placed 10th in the 200 free (2:02.48) and 10th in the 500 free (5:31.52). She also contributed a split of 27.32 in Timber Creek’s 200 free relay.

Best times:

200 free – 2:00.97

500 free – 5:20.06

1650 free – 18:54.95

Southwestern University is a D3 school in the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC). At the 2024 SCAC Championships, the Pirates took 3rd out of 8 competing teams, matching their result from 2023. The Pirates were led by Elsie Samples, a rising junior who scored 45 points.

Bolte has the potential to be an immediate 3x conference finalist for Southwestern, as her 200 free would have landed her in the ‘B’ final at the 2024 SCAC Championships while her 500 free would have qualified for the championship final. Moreover, her 1650 best would have finished 6th.

Bolte’s arrival on campus will immediately bolster Southwestern’s distance group, as her 500 free would have ranked 2nd on the roster this year, and her 1650 free would have been 1st.

