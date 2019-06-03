La Mirada Distance Freestyler Alex Rodriguez Commits to CSU Bakersfield

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Alex Rodriguez from Bellflower, California has announced his commitment to California State University, Bakersfield for 2019-20. He swims for La Mirada Armada and will join teammate Zachary Serrano on the Roadrunners’ squad next fall.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to CSUB to further my academic and athletic career. Even though my trip was short, I felt right at home. I felt like I had known the team for years, the connection there is something I didn’t find anywhere else. I can wait to be a part of the roadrunner family this fall! GO RUNNERS!!!”

Rodriguez is a senior at Cerritos High School. He specializes mainly in distance freestyle, like a lot of swimmers that come out of the La Mirada program. At the recent CIF-Southern Section Division III Championships, Rodriguez placed 7th in the 200 free (1:43.27) and 6th in the 500 free (4:38.00) and contributed legs to the 200 free relay (21.69) and 400 free relay (47.60), the latter of which Cerritos won.

Since last summer’s championship meets (CA-NV Sectionals and Santa Clara Futures), where he went best times in the 200/400/800/1500 free and 100/200 fly, Rodriguez has improved across the board. He started off his junior year of high school with a big showing at Kevin Perry Invitational, scoring PBs in the 100/500/1000 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. He swam at Winter Juniors West, then kicked off long course season with new times in the 50/100/400 free and 200 fly at Indy Sectionals and La Mirada’s Spring Senior Meet.

Rodriguez would have been 13th in the mile and a C finalist in the 200/500 free at 2019 WAC Championships, a meet where the Roadrunners finished sixth in the team standings. He will overlap one year with Noah Hultner, who placed 7th in the 1650 and 20th in the 500 free, and two years with Ryan Brimer, 4th in the 200 free, and Benji Duenas, 17th in the 500.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 15:55.91

1000 free – 9:29.72

500 free – 4:35.68

200 free – 1:43.27

200 fly – 1:52.18

