LA 2024 Releases Renderings of Aquatic Center, Coliseum

The website of the Los Angeles bid for the 2024 Olympic Games has released artist’s renderings of two major prospective athletic complexes, including the aquatic center that would host the swimming events.

The photos can be found on the Los Angeles 2024 Flickr page, which we’ve linked to here. You can find renderings of both facilities below.

The L.A. bid would house the various athletic events in clusters spread around the city. The swimming facility would be build into USC’s Dedeaux field, which usually hosts baseball games. USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center – which hosted the 1984 Olympics – would serve as a training and warm-up site.

The L.A. Memorial Coliseum would host the track and field events for the 2024 Olympics, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. The venue hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of both the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, and currently hosts the USC football program. The stadium will also be home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, who just moved to the city from St. Louis this season.

Swimming Venue

Coliseum

Here’s the portion of the LA 2024 press release that talks about the aquatics venue: