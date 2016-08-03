LA 2024 Releases Renderings of Aquatic Center, Coliseum

The website of the Los Angeles bid for the 2024 Olympic Games has released artist’s renderings of two major prospective athletic complexes, including the aquatic center that would host the swimming events.
The photos can be found on the Los Angeles 2024 Flickr page, which we’ve linked to here. You can find renderings of both facilities below.
The L.A. bid would house the various athletic events in clusters spread around the city. The swimming facility would be build into USC’s Dedeaux field, which usually hosts baseball games. USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center – which hosted the 1984 Olympics – would serve as a training and warm-up site.
The L.A. Memorial Coliseum would host the track and field events for the 2024 Olympics, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies. The venue hosted the opening and closing ceremonies of both the 1932 and 1984 Olympics, and currently hosts the USC football program. The stadium will also be home to the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams, who just moved to the city from St. Louis this season.
Swimming Venue
Coliseum
Here’s the portion of the LA 2024 press release that talks about the aquatics venue:
The latest in high-tech temporary stadium construction and sports entertainment will enable LA 2024 to transform USC’s Dedeaux Field – home of the university’s baseball team – into an elite, purpose-built open-air swimming venue. The adjacent training venue will be the two pools at USC’s Uytengsu Aquatics Center, site of the 1984 Olympic swimming competitions, giving swimmers and divers at LA 2024 the unique opportunity to train in an Olympic venue. LA 2024 will build on the innovative sports presentation techniques pioneered at recent US swimming competitions, including this summer’s sold-out US Olympic Team Trials at the CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Nebraska.
LA 2024’s aquatics venue was earlier proposed for Exposition Park’s new Los Angeles Football Club Stadium, which will now be used for Olympic soccer matches. As part of its planning process and in consultation with international sports federations, LA 2024 will continue to consider venue adjustments prior to submitting its final deliverable to the IOC in February 2017.
LA 2024 Vice Chair and Director of Athlete Relations Janet Evans said: “As a swimmer, I’m incredibly excited about being able to offer athletes the chance to perform in the most state-of-the-art competition pool, but also train in an Olympic standard pool. Both our track and field and swimming venues shows the depth of quality sports venues we are lucky enough to have at our disposal here in LA. With our ideal venues, world-class housing facilities and personalized services for athletes, in Los Angeles Olympians and Paralympians will have everything they could possibly need to achieve their dreams.”
30 Comments on "LA 2024 Releases Renderings of Aquatic Center, Coliseum"
Very resourceful and well organized ideas. However, they’re going need to find a lot more seating. Dedeaux field only holds 2,500 and they need at least 15,000.
Temporary structure.
Looks amazing but I cringe when I think about the traffic.
On the contrary. Traffic during the ’84 Olympics was maybe the lightest traffic LA has had in the last 30-40 years. People just stayed home, avoided freeways, or left town during the Olympics.
If LA won, it would force LA to finally have a modern transport system and worthy of the name. With streetcars, subway….
Time to eliminate all that awful traffic congestion and pollution which costs so much wasted time for people and so much money to the economy of that region.
We are in 2016!
Modern transportation? Subways and streetcars blow.
Ha the thought of not driving everywhere just doesn’t vibe with anyone that lives here. We all really like the idea of having control, and being able to go anywhere we want, even if that means waiting in giant lines of cars (we’re still gonna get real pissed about traffic tho).
I’m from Los Angeles- it’s unlike Manhattan, Washington D.C./surrounding area, London, or Paris. We need flying cars, teleportation like in Star Trek, or both.
Bobo, have you been to California?
I remember people renting out their houses and making some good money while they left town in 1984…
I know the baseball players probably want their field back, but it would be great if this pool was a permanent structure so LA would have a two-pool long course facility.
BELMONT. VIVE LE LONG BEACH