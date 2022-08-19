Kristof Milak On 100 Fly-200 Free In 15 Minutes: “I Need To Train A Bit More”

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Thursday, August 11 – Wednesday, August 17, 2022 (pool swimming)
- Rome, Italy
- Parco Del Foro Italico
- LCM (50m)
- Start Times
- Prelims: 9:00 am local / 3:00 am ET
- Finals: 6:00 pm local / 12:00 pm ET
- Meet Central
- Event Schedule
- Entries
- Live Results
- Live Stream
- Day 7 Finals Heat Sheet
On day 4 of the European Championships in Rome Kristof Milak swam 3 races in one session.
10 minutes after winning the 100 fly with a time of 50.33, he was back in the water for the semifinal of the 200 free, where he finished 10th missing the final by 0.25 seconds. While the day before he took the gold in 100 free (47.47) and immediately after won the second semifinal of the 100 fly with a time of 51.01.
SwimSwam asked him if this was what he expected for these two races and what he thinks about his schedule for the future:
“For Paris I can’t answer because is too far away. What I can say is that right now is that 2 races in 10 minutes like 100 fly and 200 free is too much for me so far. But definitely, these are the events I want to swim in the future. To be able to cover these races at this level I need to train a little bit more. So this was kind of a test for the future.”
All Kristof Milak‘s races at the European Championships in Rome:
- Final 4×200 free men: 1° 1:44.42 (best leg in the final)
- Heat 100 free: 12° 48.88
- Semifinal 100 free: 2° 47.76
- Heat 100 fly: 3° 51.82
- Final 100 free: 2° 47.47
- Semifinal 100 fly: 1° 51.01
- Heat 200 free: 1° 1:46.26
- Heat 4×100 free men: 1° 48.84
- Final 100 fly: 1° 50.33
- Semifinal 200 free: 10° 1:47.37
- Final 4×100 free: 2° 47.24 (best leg in the final)
- Heat 200 fly: 1° 1:54.97
- Semifinal 200 fly: 1° 1:53.97
- Final 200 fly: 1° 1:52.01
He only needs a better schedule, no doubt he can deliver with a little better schedule
Milak’s third swim of the session was an impressive one: 47.24 anchor-leg starting nearly 2 seconds after Frigo (who swam the best leg of his career with 47.26), so in the worst condition as waves from the Italian lane.