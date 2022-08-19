Kristof Milak On 100 Fly-200 Free In 15 Minutes: “I Need To Train A Bit More”

2022 EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On day 4 of the European Championships in Rome Kristof Milak swam 3 races in one session.

10 minutes after winning the 100 fly with a time of 50.33, he was back in the water for the semifinal of the 200 free, where he finished 10th missing the final by 0.25 seconds. While the day before he took the gold in 100 free (47.47) and immediately after won the second semifinal of the 100 fly with a time of 51.01.

SwimSwam asked him if this was what he expected for these two races and what he thinks about his schedule for the future:

“For Paris I can’t answer because is too far away. What I can say is that right now is that 2 races in 10 minutes like 100 fly and 200 free is too much for me so far. But definitely, these are the events I want to swim in the future. To be able to cover these races at this level I need to train a little bit more. So this was kind of a test for the future.”

All Kristof Milak‘s races at the European Championships in Rome: