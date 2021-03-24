Kristin Cornish Breaks 17:00, Drops 20 Seconds in 1500 Free at ISCA Senior Cup

2021 ISCA INTERNATIONAL SENIOR CUP

March 23 – 27, 2021

St. Petersburg, FL (North Shore Aquatic Complex)

SCY prelims/LCM finals

Schedule (ET) Tuesday: Timed Finals 4:00pm Wednesday – Saturday: 8:00am prelims/5:00pm finals

Meet information

Psych sheet

Night one of the ISCA International Senior Cup saw competition in the women’s 1500, men’s 800 and 200 relays in long course meters in St. Petersburg.

In the women’s 1500 free, Badger Swim Club’s Kristin Cornish won by almost ten seconds, clocking a 16:51.35. She was the only finisher under 17 minutes tonight. She dropped over 20 seconds off of her old best time, a 17:12.72.

North Baltimore Aquatic Club won both of the 200 relays, with their 200 medley relay clocking a 1:58.82 and their 200 free relay a 1:48.01. Their standout leg on the 200 medley was Maggie Belbot, who split a 27.55; Coast Guard Blue Dolphins’ Kyleigh Tankard was 26.96 on their fifth-place medley fly leg, a big split for her. Belbot was also on NBAC’s winning 200 free relay, which touched just .01 ahead of CGBD, who had Tankard lead in 26.78.

15-year-old Leah Hayes led off Fox Valley Park District Riptides’ 200 free relay in 26.43, a lifetime best by a half-second. She was also 33.06 swimming breast on their medley relay.

NBAC won the men’s 200 free relay in 1:35.06, while the Sierra Marlins took the 200 medley in 1:43.96. NBAC got a 23.22 second leg on their 200 free relay from Lucas Calderon, while second-place Mid-Wisconsin Wave Makers got a 22.57 anchor. Meet Mobile says ‘unknown swimmer’ for all four of MWWM’s legs, but it was probably Will Hayon, who was also 27.14 leading off their 200 medley relay.

Sierra Marlins got a 26.22 lead-off from Kai Crews on their 200 medley, while Ben Dillard was 28.42 on their breast leg.

The men’s 800 free results have not been updated to Meet Mobile as of this posting