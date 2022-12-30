Kreitler Scores Big With Mid-Cycle Sydney Gring Commitment for Class of 2023

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sydney Gring, a high school senior, has verbally committed to the Pitt Panthers for the fall of 2023. Gring, who committed in July 2022, was the first public commitment to the program after Chase Kreitler took over as their new head coach.

Gring was a big get for Kreitler to shore up the Panthers’ 2022 class midway through the recruiting cycle. She is primarily a freestyler, butterflier, and IMer who projects to provide an immediate boost to the Panthers upon arrival.

Since committing, she has swum best times in the 50, 100, and 200 freestyles, plus the 100 and 200 butterflies: all coming at the Winter Junior Championships – East meet earlier this month.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 23.36

100 free – 49.65

200 free – 1:47.59

100 fly – 53.43

200 fly -1:57.53

200 IM – 1:59.47

Some of those swims were really big drops, too. The 200 free knocked nine-tenths off her previous best from Y Nats in the spring; the 200 fly was an almost-two-second improvement off her previous personal best.

Those resulted in four swims in A-finals at the meet, including a personal-best 4th-place finish in the 200 fly.

Gring finished 2nd in the 200 free and 3rd in the 100 free at last year’s Pennsylvania High School State Championship meet.

Gring was the 2021-2022 Berks County Swimmer of the Year, but was also a 2022 All-Berks water polo selection. She led the Muhlenberg High School water polo team to a 5th-place finish in the state with a team-high 60 assists and 67 goals this fall before rolling into swimming season.

Her best times in the 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, 100 free, and 200 free all would have qualified her for C Finals at last year’s ACC Championships. That’s a meet where Pitt only had 7 swimmers score points individually.

Besides what she offers in a direct competitive sense, this is a valuable opportunity for Kreitler to establish recruiting routes into the talent-rich Philadelphia suburbs, an area that they haven’t historically hit very hard.

She joins Parker Del Balso and Avery Kudlac in the Pitt class of 2023, alongside All-American diver Maggie Foley from the Pittsburgh suburbs.

Gring also trains with the Boyertown YMCA.

