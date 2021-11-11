2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 12 – PLAY-OFFS MATCH 1

Energy Standard’s Kregor Zirk took nearly a second off of his own Estonian National Record in the men’s 400 freestyle Thursday in Eindhoven, racing in the first session of the 2021 ISL playoffs.

Zirk has experimented with early-speed in this race before, once hand-touching the wall at the 100-meter checkpoint in order to earn the additional 6 points awarded to the leader at the 100-meter turn. Thursday, Zirk once again opted for a hand-touch though he followed it with a flipturn, creating a much smoother turn-around than the last time he hand-touched. Zirk turned in a 51.16 in Eindhoven and unlike his previous races, Zirk held on for the win, garnering a total of 19 points.

Points Breakdown

1st place = 9 points

1st at 100 meters = 6 points

Checkpoint Jackpot = 3 points (stolen from Haas and Guy)

Normal Jackpot = 1 point (stolen from Mora)

In Thursday’s swim, Zirk was out much faster at 100 meters than he was during the 2019 ISL Grand Final in Las Vegas when he set the previous record. Zirk was slower over the middle-200, however, due to this burst of opening speed. His final 100 in Eindhoven was a 55.05, nearly 2 seconds faster than his final 100 in Vegas in 2019. Zirk’s closing speed was necessary to hold off Townley Haas of the Cali Condors who closed in a 26.79 for an overall time of 3:41.36. Despite this, Haas only brought in 7 points for the ‘Dors versus Zirk’s 19 points. The second-highest scorer in the heat was Iron’s Luiz Altamir Melo who finished 4th, but thanks to his early speed at the 100-meter checkpoint was able to add 3 additional points to his haul for a total of 8 points in the race.

Splits Comparison