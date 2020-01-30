Kobe Bryant, the Coach on the Swim Coaches Base Podcast

Courtesy: RITTER Sports Performance, a SwimSwam partner.

This episode of the Swim Coaches Base Podcast is a little different than normal. Typically, Chris Ritter interviews swim coaches and talk shop.

On this episode RITTER Sports Performance thought it was appropriate to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant and specifically highlight lessons he has talked about when it comes to being a coach.

Kobe discusses how he’s approached coaching his daughter and how even the parents on his daughter’s team were surprised at his approach.

He also talks about how he’s changed over time and the hardest thing that he has had to change.

This episode will help swim coaches evaluate what they can improve as a coach. Enjoy and be sure to subscribe to get the latest episodes of the Swim Coaches Base Podcast.

