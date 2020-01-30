Cullen Jones, Isabelle Stadden, Maxine Parker on Tap for Schroeder A+ Meet

35th Annual Schroeder A+ Swim Meet

January 31st-February 2nd, 2020

Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, Wisconsin

SCY (25y) pool

Psych Sheets

Meet Page (with results)

Results will also be available on Meet Mobile

The 35th-annual Schroeder A+ Swim Meet, the largest swim meet in Wisconsin and one that pulls swimmers from across the midwest, will run this weekend in Brown Deer.

Among the headliners of the meet will be two-time Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, who will be swimming his first USA Swimming sanctioned competition since April of 2018. He is entered to swim 1 race at the meet, the 100 yard free, which is an event that he hasn’t raced since March of 2016, when he swam 43.38. Jones will also make an appearance on behalf of Speedo, which is sponsoring the meet.

Also attending the meet is US National Teamer Isabelle Stadden, who trains with Aquajets in Minnesota. She has been a regular at this event, and last year broke Meet Records in both the 100 back (51.84) and 200 back (1:52.31). Stadden just missed her first senior international breakthrough for the U.S. in 2018, when she finished 3rd in the 200 back at the U.S. National Championships. She is one of the fastest junior backstrokers in history and part of (another) golden generation of U.S. female backstrokers on a collision course with the Olympic Trials in June in Omaha.

This weekend, she is scheduled to swim the 50 free, 100 free, 200 breast, 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, 400 IM, and a pair of relays.

Also in Attendance: