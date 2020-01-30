Cullen Jones, Isabelle Stadden, Maxine Parker on Tap for Schroeder A+ Meet

35th Annual Schroeder A+ Swim Meet
- January 31st-February 2nd, 2020
- Walter Schroeder Aquatic Center, Brown Deer, Wisconsin
- SCY (25y) pool
- Psych Sheets
- Meet Page (with results)
- Results will also be available on Meet Mobile
The 35th-annual Schroeder A+ Swim Meet, the largest swim meet in Wisconsin and one that pulls swimmers from across the midwest, will run this weekend in Brown Deer.
Among the headliners of the meet will be two-time Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones, who will be swimming his first USA Swimming sanctioned competition since April of 2018. He is entered to swim 1 race at the meet, the 100 yard free, which is an event that he hasn’t raced since March of 2016, when he swam 43.38. Jones will also make an appearance on behalf of Speedo, which is sponsoring the meet.
Also attending the meet is US National Teamer Isabelle Stadden, who trains with Aquajets in Minnesota. She has been a regular at this event, and last year broke Meet Records in both the 100 back (51.84) and 200 back (1:52.31). Stadden just missed her first senior international breakthrough for the U.S. in 2018, when she finished 3rd in the 200 back at the U.S. National Championships. She is one of the fastest junior backstrokers in history and part of (another) golden generation of U.S. female backstrokers on a collision course with the Olympic Trials in June in Omaha.
This weekend, she is scheduled to swim the 50 free, 100 free, 200 breast, 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, 400 IM, and a pair of relays.
Also in Attendance:
- Wisconsin’s top high school senior, Kaylyn Schoof, will attend the meet with the Elmbrook Swim Club. She’ll be the biggest competition for Stadden in the girls’ backstroke races.
- U.S. Junior National Teamer Grace Cooper is scheduled to swim the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, and 100 fly.
- World Junior Championships team member Maxine Parker, a Georgia commit, switched clubs to join Pittsburgh Elite in the fall, and has now joined NASA Wildcat Aquatics heading toward the Olympic Trials. She’s now representing that club in Brown Deer, where she’s scheduled to race the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, and 100 back.
- The two best high school boys in the class of 2020 in the state of Wisconsin, Michael Linnihan of EBSC and Kaiser Neverman of GBY, will go head-to-head in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 fly, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. They are the meet’s top 2 seeds in both butterfly races and the 200 free.
