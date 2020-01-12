Klotz One Of Several LSU Swimmers To Win Multiples As Tigers Beat Delta State

LSU vs. DELTA STATE

January 11, 2020

Hosted by Delta State

Short Course Yards

Results

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

LSU, 195 Delta State, 90

MEN

LSU, 175 Delta State, 110

The LSU men and women earned their first travel wins of the year as they topped Delta State. The Tiger women swept the swimming events with 3 swimmers winning a double. Kit Hanley earned a pair of freestyle wins, starting with a 1:52.17 in the 200 free. She returned to win the 100 free in a neck-and-neck race with teammate Emily Van De Wiele, 52.04 to 52.30. That was a second shy of Hanley’s lifetime best from 2019 SECs.

Freshman Katarina Milutinovich earned a backstroke sweep. She won a tight race with teammate Alyssa Helak (56.28) in the 100 back, clocking in at 55.90. They battled again in the 200 back, with Milutinovich pulling away on the back half to win 2:01.61 to 2:02.59.

Helen Grossman was the lone woman under 24 in the 50 free, touching in 23.92. Grossman earned her 2nd win in the 100 fly, where she dominated by nearly 2 seconds in 55.14.

The Tiger men also had 3 swimmers win multiple events. Lewis Clough, who swam a lifetime best 200 fly just days ago in their meet with Missouri, won the race again against Delta State in 1:49.61 ahead of Delta State’s Matey Rezashki (1:51.98). He then topped the 100 free in 45.37. In Clough’s final race, the 200 IM, he stepped up for a lifetime best 1:51.65 to secure a winning triple.

Matt Klotz earned his first win of the meet with a 20.59 in the 50 free. In the 200 back, Klotz flipped with a slight lead over teammate Miguel Velasquez at the halfway mark. He continued to lead through the 150, but was outsplit by Velasquez on the final 50. They wound up tying for the win in 1:50.14.

Isak Vikstrom and Keagan Finley swept the distance events for LSU. Vikstrom raced closely with Finley through the front half of the 1000 free, but pulled away on the back half to win 9:30.97 to 9:35.94. Vikstrom is listed as the 500 free winner with a 4:40.80. However, Finley is listed as swimming the event in exhibition with a 4:37.42.

Delta State’s Rezashki stopped LSU from sweeping the men’s events. He took the lead halfway over LSU’s Jeff Snoddy in the 200 breast. Snoddy then outsplit him on the 3rd 50 to take a narrow lead, but Rezashki came back to win it 2:05.02 to 2:05.23.

PRESS RELEASE – LSU:

Cleveland, Miss. – The LSU Swimming team dominated in their first road dual meet of 2020, with both the men and the women coming away with victories over Delta State. The men won by a final score of 175-110 and the women won 195-90.

LSU will be back at home next weekend as they will host Florida State on Friday, January 17 at 5 p.m. CT and Texas A&M on Saturday, January 18 at 11 a.m. CT for Senior Day.

IN THE POOL

Overall, the Tigers won 25 out of the 28 events during the meet. On the women’s side, a Tiger touched the wall first in every event and three Tigers won multiple events. Kit Hanley won the 100-Yard Free for the second time this season with a time of 52.04 and also won the 200-Yard Free with a time of 1:52.17. Katarina Milutinovich won both backstroke events as the freshman swam a 55.90 100-Yard and a 2:01.61 200-Yard. Helen Grossman rounded up the trio of milti-event winners for the women by winning the 50-Yard Free with a time of 23.92 and the 100-Yard Fly with a time of 55.14.

On the men’s side, another three Tigers won multiple events. Lewis Clough led the way by winning three events. The senior won the 100-Yard Free with a time of 45.37, the 200-Yard Fly with a time of 1:49.61, and the 200-Yard IM with a time of 1:51.65. Isak Vikstrom won both the 500 and 1000-Yard Free with times of 4:40.80 and 9:30.97. Senior Matt Klotz rounded out the trio by winning both the 50-Yard Free and 200-Yard Back with times of 20.59 and 1:50.14.

The Tigers also walked away with wins in three relay events. The team of Cassie Kalisz , Olivia Paskulin , Grossman, and Olivia Taylor began the meet with a win in the 200-Yard Medley Relay with a time of 1:42.64. The men’s team of Karl Luht , Luca Pfyffer , Clough, and Klotz followed suit by winning the 200-Yard Medley with a time of 1:30.59. To close out the meet, the women’s team of Milutinovich, Hanley, Grossman, and Emily Van De Wiele won the 400-Yard Freestyle Relay with a time of 3:27.22

I am really happy with how we competed today,” said LSU head swim coach Dave Geyer . “I was worried we would have a let down after racing so well against Missouri this past Thursday but that was not the case. As a whole, we approached today with a great competitive drive, stepped up, and kept racing.”

MORE INFORMATION

PRESS RELEASE – DELTA STATE:

CLEVELAND, Miss. – The Delta State University Statesmen and Lady Statesmen Swim and Dive teams had a very respectable showing against SEC opponent LSU on Saturday afternoon. The Statesmen earned two wins against the Division one opponent.

Off The Starting Blocks:

Event: Delta State vs LSU

Delta State vs LSU Date/Time: January 11, 2020

January 11, 2020 Location: Ronnie Mayers Aquatic Center

Lady Statesmen: 90 points 2nd place LSU 195

90 points 2nd place LSU 195 Statesmen: 110 points 2nd place LSU 175

Inside The Ropes:

In the women’s 200 medley relay, the Lady Statesmen came in second with a time of 1:46:18 which was four seconds behind LSU.

The men’s 200 medley relay had DSU also come in second with a time of 1:32:19 two seconds behind LSU.

Giulio Brugnoni came in third in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 49.27

came in third in the 100 yard backstroke with a time of 49.27 Madison Lavoie finished in third in the 100 yard breastroke with a time of 1:05:90

finished in third in the 100 yard breastroke with a time of 1:05:90 Peyton Osborn was third in the 1000 free in 10:39:23.

was third in the 1000 free in 10:39:23. John Stewart was third in the men’s 1000 free as well with a time of 9:38:85.

was third in the men’s 1000 free as well with a time of 9:38:85. Celeste Turner took third in the 200 yard butterfly in 2:04:87.

took third in the 200 yard butterfly in 2:04:87. In the men’s 200 yard butterfly Matey Rezashki took second with a time of 1:51:98.

took second with a time of 1:51:98. Rezashki then turned around and won the 200 yard breaststroke in a time of 2:05:02 for the first win for the Statesmen on the day.

Victoria Brady came in third in the 500 free with a time of 5:11:65.

came in third in the 500 free with a time of 5:11:65. Josh Armond and Michael Maly came in second and third in the 500 free with times of 4:49:77 and 4:49:80 respectively.

and came in second and third in the 500 free with times of 4:49:77 and 4:49:80 respectively. Turner came in second in the 100 butterfly and Madelyn Byrd took third.

took third. Brugnoni won the 100 butterfly for the second win of the day with a time of 49.10

Lavoie took second in the 200 individual medley.

On The Boards:

Megan Black had a score of 206.18 on the one meter dive.

had a score of 206.18 on the one meter dive. Gillian Pratt had a score of 200.93.

had a score of 200.93. Kylwe Weesner had a score of 276.30 on the one meter while Jawone Blankenship had a score of 271.80.

had a score of 271.80. Pratt had a score of 251.18 on the three meter while Black had 196.87

Weener had a score of 337.43 on the three meter while Blankenship had a score of 333.97.

Up Next: The Statesmen and Lady Statesmen head next week to take on Emory University and West Florida in Atlanta, Georgia.