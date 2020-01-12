3x WIAA 3A State Champion Nathalie Valdman Announces Commitment to Princeton

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nathalie Valdman from Bellevue, Washington has announced her commitment to Princeton University’s class of 2024. A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, she swims for Bellevue Club Swim Team and Seattle’s Lakeside High School.

“I’m excited to announce my commitment to Princeton University. Princeton offers incredible academic opportunities and an amazing swim program. I can’t wait to become a Tiger!”

Valdman specializes in mid-distance and distance freestyle. She won the 200 (1:48.92) and 500 (4:52.80) freestyle events at the 2019 Washington High School 3A State Championships in November, notching PBs in both events. (Since then, she has lowered her 200 free PB to 1:48.91.) She also anchored the 3rd-place 200 free relay (23.30) and swam the anchor (50.96) on the 400 free relay in prelims, though they were DQd. Last year at the 3A State Meet she won the 500 free (4:54.80) and was runner-up in the 200 free (1:49.82).

In club swimming, Valdman recently competed at Winter Juniors West in the 50/100/200/500 free. She placed 22nd in the 500. She followed that performance up with an appearance at Pacific Northwest Short Course Championships, earning PBs in the 200 free and 200 back (2:03.26) and finaling in the 50 free (12th), 100 free (7th), 200 free (1st), 500 free (2nd), 100 back (13th), and 200 back (6th).

Valdman’s best time would have scored for the Tigers in the A final of the 200 free at 2019 Ivy League Championships. Her 500 time would have made the B final; she also would have scored in the 1000 free (15th) and 1650 free (14th).

(Interesting side note: Valdman has gone the same PBs twice in both the 500 free and 1650 free.)

Top SCY times:

100 free – 50.80

200 free – 1:48.91

500 free – 4:52.80

1000 free – 10:11.01

1650 free – 16:58.62

100 back – 56.28

200 back – 2:03.26

