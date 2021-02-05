Kings Park Reportedly In Doubt As South Africa’s OLY Trials Location

The dates for the South African National Swimming Championships, the meet which doubles as the nation’s official Olympic Games Swimming Trials, may indeed be set but the location is not yet a sure thing.

Slated for April 7th-12th, the prestigious competition was originally slated for the storied King’s Park pool in Durban, the site of numerous national championships in the past dating back to 1992. However, due to roof and heater issues, among others, at King’s Park pool, Port Elizabeth’s Newton Park has now entered the scene as a possible new location according to a Times Live.

Swimming South Africa (SSA) is expected to make a location decision today but already concerns have been raised at even just the prospect of the Olympic qualifier being held at Newton Park. The smaller size of the venue raises a flag regarding coronavirus-era social distancing guidelines, while the 10m pool situated by the main competition pool is not conducive to proper warmups.

Times Live relayed one coach’s worries over the Newton Park facility’s flaws as, “The uncertainty about the actual venue and the possibility that it will be Newton Park, where you cannot warm up or swim down properly, and the danger of the much more confined space inside is another hurdle coaches and swimmers have to deal with [on top of trying to qualify].” (Times Live)

An SSA official reportedly stated, “The report we have says the facility is not fit for competition.”

In response, a coaching source said, “They’ve known for four to five years that we rely on King’s Park to present a suitable venue for Olympic trials.

“But once again they do not care one bit for people who put their lives on hold to prepare for years to represent SA at the Olympics.

“No respect for their athletes‚ no ability to do the basics right. Just plan ahead and maintain a facility so the swimmers can at least have a better chance to qualify.”