Kieran Smith Swims 400 IM Lifetime Best & Cracks Top 10 US Times in Gainesville

Continuing his momentum, Florida Gator Kieran Smith swam another new lifetime best in the 400 IM. His winning time of 4:17.26 knocked 2 seconds off his former LTB of 4:19.69 from the Barcelona Mare Nostrum stop. Smith now is the 6th-fastest American this year in the event and cracked the top 40 times in the world.

Event winners Emma Weyant and Vanessa Pearl met up in the women’s 400 IM to snag another win. Weyant emerged victorious over the Florida Gator with a 4:44.12 while Pearl settled for second with a 4;49.64.

Earlier in the meet, Pearl swam two lifetime bests in the women’s 100 breast to easily win with a 1:10.34. Dropping over a second off her previous LTB of 1:11.49, Pearl now ranks within the top 35 US times.

Weyant’s second win of the evening was in the 200 free earlier in the session, where she won with a lifetime best of 2:01.96. Taking a narrow second place behind Weyant was 16-year-old Micayla Cronk (2:02.09).

More Day 2 Winners:

Florida alum Andrea D’Arrigo held off rising Florida senior Gerry Quinn in the men’s 200 free by 0.04s to win with a 1:50.67. Quinn took second with a new lifetime best of 1:50.71, now in the top 35 times in the US this year.

Winning the men's 100 breast by a whole second was Venezuelan Marco Guarente with a 1:02.81.

Dominating the women's 50 back was 18-year-old Caitlin Brooks, swimming the only sub-30 time with a 28.67. Brooks now ranks #17 in the nation this year.

Dakota Mahaffey won the men's 50 back in a 26.44, touching out Florida teammate Ethan Beach's runner-up time of 26.53.

17-year-old Madeline Burt took the women's 100 fly title with a 1:01.34, holding off multi-time Florida high school state champ Talia Bates (1:01.71).

Will Davis handily won the men's 100 fly with a 54.12, just making the top 50 US times.

The Sarasota Sharks won the women's 800 free relay by over 12 seconds with a 8:25.04, led by Emma Weyant's 2:03.32 lead-off.

Winning the final event of the session was the Gator Swim Club men's 800 free relay, taking the top time of 7:44.40.

Team Scores after Day 2:

Top 3 Men’s Teams

Gator Swim Club- 664 points South Florida Aquatic Club- 311 points Metro Aquatic Club of Miami- 309 points

Top 3 Women’s Teams