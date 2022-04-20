Kenyon’s Crile Hart Named Honda Award Finalist For Third Time

Courtesy: Kenyon Athletics

GAMBIER, Ohio — For the third time in her remarkable Kenyon College career, senior Crile Hart was named the DIII Honda Athlete of the Year finalist for Swimming and Diving as announced today by Executive Director Chris Voelz of THE Collegiate Women Sports Awards (CWSA) presented by Honda.



Hart is now designated one of 11 finalists for the prestigious DIII Honda Athlete of the Year, which will be voted on at the end of the academic year by national balloting among 1,000 NCAA member schools as part of THE CWSA program, now in its 46th year.



“I am very honored and humbled to be nominated as a DIII Honda Award finalist for the 2022 season. Congrats to all the other nominees, as well! This year has been, without a doubt, my favorite season at Kenyon. The energy and mindset my teammates and coaches had throughout the year was unmatched. We all believed in each other so much and that momentum carried us all the way to the very end. I could not have imagined a more perfect closing to my swimming career. My heart is so beyond full and thankful for all the opportunities Kenyon, my friends, coaches, teammates, and family have graciously allowed me to experience,” said Hart.



Hailing from Pepper Pike, Ohio, Hart was previously named finalist for the Swimming and Diving honor after both her freshman and junior seasons. She is also a two-time College Swimming Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) and a three-time North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Women’s Swimmer of the Year.



One of the most decorated swimmers in Kenyon history, Hart boasts the maximum 28 career All-America swims to go along with 14 career national titles. At the 2022 DIII National Championship, she earned six gold medals, while setting records in four separate events and leading the Kenyon team to its NCAA-record 24th championship team title.



Throughout the 2021-22 season, the senior posted five individual top times for Kenyon including the 200-yard backstroke, the 50-yard butterfly, the 100-yard butterfly, the 100-yard freestyle and the 200-yard individual medley. She will graduate in May as the program record holder in three individual events, as well as four relay events.



“Athletically, Crile’s accomplishments stand at the pinnacle of our sport and program. She is arguably the most versatile and talented swimmer in DIII history. However, and this is the best part, Crile is so much more than an incredible swimmer. She is a beloved teammate, mentor, leader and human being who delights in making other people better,” Kenyon head coach Jess Book said.



Division III did not host a NCAA Championship during the 2020 and 2021 pandemic seasons, resulting in a two-year hiatus of a DIII Athlete of the Year finalist for Swimming and Diving.



All Honda Sports nominees from DIII and DII become a finalist for the prestigious 2022 Honda Athlete of the Year in their respective divisions, presented in a live telecast on CBS Sports Network on June 27, 2022, in downtown Los Angeles. The Honda Award finalists are recognized in 11 DIII and DII NCAA-sanctioned sports; cross country, basketball, field hockey, golf, lacrosse, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, volleyball, and track and field.



The CWSA has honored the nation’s top NCAA women athletes for their superior athletic skills, leadership, academic excellence and eagerness to participate in community service. Since commencing its partnership in 1986, Honda has provided more than $3.4 million in institutional grants to the universities of the award winners and nominees to support women’s athletics programs.