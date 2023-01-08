Kenyon Owls Add LIAC Freestyler Sofia Giordano to Class of 2027

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sofia Giordano, from East Moriches, New York, has committed to swim and study at Kenyon College beginning in the fall of 2023.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at Kenyon College! I want to thank my friends, family, teammates and coaches for helping me through my entire process and career!! I can’t wait to be an owl!!💜”

Giordano is a senior at Manhasset High School on the North Shore of Long Island. She swims year-round with Long Island Aquatic Club and specializes in freestyle and butterfly. In November, she came in 8th in the 500 free (5:05.36) and 16th in the 200 free (1:57.45) at the New York Public Schools Girls Federation Championships. In her junior year season, she placed 13th in the 500 (5:08.33) and 23rd in the 200 (1:56.88).

Since the start of her senior year, Giordano has already improved her PBs in the 100/1000/1650 free and 200 IM. She clocked lifetime bests in the 100/200 fly at both the SCY and LCM versions of the Metropolitan Swimming LSC Championships. Most recently, she competed at the NCAP Invitational and took home new PBs in the 100/1650 free and swam just a tick off her best times in the 50/200/500 free and 100/200 fly.

Best SCY times:

1650 free – 17:07.83

1000 free – 10:17.22

500 free – 4:59.07

200 fly – 2:05.17

100 fly – 57.91

400 IM – 4:36.05

The Owls have a strong distance contingent led by Molly Haag, Sarah Hoffman, Kira Bowling, Sophie Schmitz, and Sydney McCallie. Giordano will have ready training partners in Haag, Schmitz and McCallie, who will still be there when she arrives.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.