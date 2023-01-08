Winter Juniors Qualifier Quinn Collins Commits to Denver for 2023-24

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Quinn Collins from Western Springs, Illinois, will join the University of Denver men’s swimming and diving class of 2027 next fall.

“I am thrilled to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Denver! Huge thanks to my family, friends, and coaches that helped me throughout this amazing journey. I can’t wait to be part of this wonderful team! #gopios”

A senior at Lyons Township High School, Collins swims year-round with RISE Aquatic Club and specializes mainly in backstroke and freestyle. Last high school season, he placed sixth in the 100 back at the Illinois IHSA Boys’ State Meet, clocking a PB of 49.99 in prelims. He also swam on three Lyons Township relays, leading off the runner-up 200 medley relay (23.25 backstroke) and fourth-place 400 free relay (46.93) and contributing a leg (20.73) to the third-place 200 free relay.

After a successful long course season, in which he landed PBs in the 50 free (24.38), 50 back (27.70), 100 back (59.76), 200 back (2:11.18), and 200 IM (2:13.13) at the NCSA Summer Championships, Collins recently competed at the Western Great Lakes Fall Open in Wisconsin and lowered all his PBs. He won the 200 back, was runner-up in the 100 back and 200 IM, and placed 4th in the 100 fly, 7th in the 100 free, and 8th in the 200 free.

Best SCY times:

200 back – 1:48.65

100 back – 49.96

200 IM – 1:52.21

100 free – 46.30

50 free – 21.34

100 fly – 51.36

Collins will join a backstroke group led by Denver sophomore Dylan Wright, junior Ryan Catron, and freshmen Noah Laird and Liam Simmons. He’ll also have a strong freestyle training group with sophomores Frank Tirone, Donat Fabian, Daniel Pineiro, and Kieran Watson and freshman Luke Milburn. The Denver men won their eighth Summit League championship title last season. Collins’ best backstroke times would have scored in the A finals of both the 100 and 200.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

