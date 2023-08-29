Kentucky Women’s Swim & Dive Team To Hold Open Tryouts

The University of Kentucky women’s team will host an open tryout for prospective swimmers and divers to join the 2023-24 varsity squad on Sept. 16, an announcement that comes on the heels of a chaotic offseason.

The Wildcats not only saw longtime head coach Lars Jorgensen resign amidst a reported investigation into misconduct allegations, but they’re also losing all four of their 2023 NCAA scorers to graduation: Kyndal Knight, Lauren Poole, Gillian Davey and Caitlin Brooks.

On top of that, they had five swimmers enter the NCAA transfer portal last season who have found new homes for the upcoming campaign: Jordan Agliano, Annie Galvin, Breckin Gormley, Megan Hartlieb and Stella Todd.

Galvin and Hartlieb have both transferred to Iowa, Agliano and Gormley have moved on to South Carolina, and Todd has headed to TCU.

The Kentucky women placed 19th at the 2023 NCAA Championships, scoring 49 points to mark their lowest finish (and point total) since 2016.

They finished third at the 2023 SEC Championships, having won the conference title in 2021 and finished as the runner-up in 2022.

The team currently has 32 athletes listed on the 2023-24 roster, seven of whom qualified for NCAAs last season: Lydia Hanlon, Paige Taber, Grace Frericks, Bridget Engel, Olivia Mendenhall, Megan Drumm and diver Abby Devereaux.

Former Princeton women’s head coach Bret Lundgaard has taken over as the Wildcats new head coach, while Kentucky has also added Colin Faris and Robin Boughey to its coaching staff.

The tryout, open to full-time, academically eligible UK students, will run from 7:00-9:00 a.m. at the Lancaster Aquatic Center on Sept. 16. Those interested can contact diving coach Ted Hautau. You can find more information here.