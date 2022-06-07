Kelsi Dahlia on Retiring from Swimming, Starting Coaching Career at Notre Dame

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Kelsi Dahlia, the first woman to ever break 50-seconds in the 100y fly and the current world record holder in the 100 fly (SCM), to discuss her switch in careers. Dahlia announced her retirement from swimming last week, then just days later announced she would be joining the coaching staff of Notre Dame under Chris Lindauer, one of Dahlia’s former coaches at Louisville.

Dahlia breaks down what factors contributed to her retirement and what she will miss most about being a professional athlete. She then discusses her first week in South Bend and what she’s looking forward to while being a part of the Fighting Irish.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.