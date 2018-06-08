Olympiasiegerin Katie Ledecky wird zukünftig von TYR ausgestattet

Olympiasiegerin und Weltrekordhalterin Katie Ledecky wird zukünftig mit Schwimmanzügen von TYR auf die Jagd nach Rekorden und Medaillen gehen. Die 21-Jährige sagt, dass sie sehr erfreut über die Partnerschaft mit TYR ist. “Wir teilen die Vision, den Sport für heutige und zukünftige Generationen von Schwimmern auszubauen, und wir werden gemeinsam auf dieses Ziel hinarbeiten. Ich schätze die Investition von TYR in mich und ihre Hingabe an die Technologie, die für mein anhaltendes Streben nach schnellerem Schwimmen entscheidend ist. ”

Ledecky studiert an der Stanford University in Kalifornien. Sie schwamm zwei Jahre für ihre Uni in der NCAA als Amateursportlerin und gewann mit ihrem Team zwei Jahre hintereinander den Titel. Nun hat sie in der Mitte des aktuellen Olympiazyklus in das Profilager gewechselt.

Katie Ledecky hatte bei den Olympischen Spielen 2012 in London sensationell Gold über die 800 m Freistil gewonnen, da war sie 15 Jahre alt und die jüngste Teilnehmerin der Mannschaft der Vereinigten Staaten von Amerika. 4 Jahre später in Rio hatte sie dann bereits 9 Goldmedaillen von Weltmeisterschaften auf ihrem Konto und Weltrekorde gebrochen.

In Rio errang Kathleen Genevieve Ledecky, wie sie mit vollem Namen heißt, vier Gold- und eine Silbermedaille.

TYR ist Sponsor der Pro Swim Series, die von USA Swimming ausgerichtet werden und Ledecky wird beim Pro Swim in St. Clara, nicht weit von ihrer Uni entfernt, an den Start gehen.

Neben Katie Ledecky sind Anfang diesen Jahres auch US Superstar Caeleb Dressel und Olympiasiegerin Simone Manuel Profis geworden. Simone Manuel ist die erste afro-amerikanishe Frau, die eine Goldmedaille im Schwimmen gewinnen konnte.

Tyr erwähnt in der offiziellen Pressmitteilung die herausragenden Leistungen von Katie Ledecky im Pool, aber auch beim Studium der Psychologie. Katie wird häufig trotz ihrer Jugend als die beste weibliche Athletin in der Geschichte des Schwimmsports bezeichnet. Ledecky setzt sich für viele wohltätige Organisationen ein, die ihr am Herzen liegen. TYR hat neben Ledecky zur Zeit Ryan Lochte, Dana Vollmer, Matt Grevers, Cody Miller, Leah Smith, Lia Neal, Tom Shields, Kelsi Dahlia (Mädchenname Worrell), Jacob Pebley und Molly Hannis unter Vertrag.

Dies ist die offizielle Pressemitteilung von TYR in Englisch:

TYR Sport is proud to announce the signing of 5x Olympic Gold Medalist and 14x World Champion Katie Ledecky to its roster of sponsored athletes.

“I am excited to partner with TYR as I take this important step in my career,” said Ledecky. “We share a vision of growing the sport for current and future generations of swimmers, and we will build towards that goal together. I appreciate TYR’s investment in me, and their commitment to technology that is critical to my ongoing quest to swim faster.”

“As a leading global brand in the swim industry, we take great pride in our partnerships,” began Matt DiLorenzo, Chief Executive Officer of TYR Sport. “In having had the opportunity to watch Katie grow as an athlete, we could not be more impressed by her determination and humility both in and out of the water. We are confident that in working together we will create products that not only take performance to the next level, but ultimately change the course of history.”

As one of the most iconic names in swimming, Ledecky has redefined the boundaries of her sport. At just 21 years old, she has been named “World Swimmer of the Year” four times and has broken 14 world records. With show-stopping appearances in the last two Olympic Games, she has earned a total of six Olympic medals, including five golds for her swims in the 200m, 400m, 800m, and 4x200m freestyle. Katie currently holds 26 medals in major international competitions, including 24 first-place finishes. In addition, she has earned 14 long course world championship titles, already the most of any female swimmer to date.

While Katie has been regularly referred to as the greatest female swimmer in history, her success extends far beyond the pool. In addition to being an Academic All-American psychology major at Stanford University, the two-time Olympian works with a number of charities, including Children’s Hospital, Catholic Charities, Shepherd’s Table and Bikes for the World.

Since its inception three decades ago, TYR has grown to exist as one of the world’s most recognizable swimming and triathlon brands. Founded in Huntington Beach, California, the

American company has garnered industry success for major technologies including the celebrated Avictor technical suit. Katie’s agreement with TYR represents the most lucrative partnership in the history of the swim industry. As a member of team TYR she will join sponsored swimmers including Olympic Medalists Ryan Lochte, Dana Vollmer, Matt Grevers, Cody Miller, Leah Smith, Lia Neal, Tom Shields and Kelsi Dahlia, as well as Olympians Jacob Pebley and Molly Hannis.

About TYR

Named for TYR, the Norse god of warriors, our company is committed to cultivating a culture of greatness, both in and out of the water. Through vision and American ingenuity, we have become a brand synonymous with the athlete.

From the planning stages to the production floor, everything we do revolves around synthesizing creativity, experience and competition. For us, engineering the most advanced performance products is more than just a goal, it’s a requirement.