Kansas Sweeps South Dakota, Missouri State in Weekend Double Dual

Kansas Double Dual Meet: Kansas vs. Missouri State, South Dakota

Oct. 11-12, 2019

Lawrence, Kansas

Men: Missouri State def. South Dakota 218-129

Women: Kansas def. South Dakota 261-87; Kansas def. Missouri State 244-101; Missouri State def. South Dakota 243-108

Results

Courtesy: Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – It was senior day for the Kansas swimming and diving team on Saturday as part of the second day of the Kansas Double Dual meet against South Dakota and Missouri State. The team sent a strong message as they won both matchups in convincing fashion with a 261-87 win over South Dakota and a 244-101 victory over Missouri State inside Robinson Natatorium.

KU celebrated their seven seniors (Carly Straight, Elizabeth Amato-Hanner, Haley Downey, Jenny Nusbaum, Katy Schlies, Libby Walker and Peri Charapich) prior to the start of Saturday’s contest as part of their senior day traditions. And then, the seniors set the tempo for the team moving forward. Straight (100-yard freestyle), Amato-Hanner (200-yard backstroke) and Nusbaum (500-yard freestyle) would all claim first-place finishes in individual events.

In diving, it was freshman Jiayu Chen who claimed her second top finish on the weekend. In the three-meter diving, she totaled a final score of 287.20 which was just under four points ahead of fellow KU freshman Franny Cable (283.75).

The nine first-place finishes for KU, combined with their eight from Friday, gave the Jayhawks 17 top finishes out of 19 total events held on the weekend.

Key Races from Weekend

Friday Results:

Junior Crissie Blomquist finished in second place in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:20.16.

finished in second place in the 1,000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:20.16. Senior Jenny Nusbaum claimed first place in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.90.

Senior Elizabeth Amato-Hanner won the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 55.72.

Sophomore Kate Steward claimed gold in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.52) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:05.34).

claimed gold in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:03.52) and the 200-yard individual medley (2:05.34). Freshman Amelie Lessing finished in first place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:03.53.

finished in first place in the 200-yard butterfly with a time of 2:03.53. Junior Manon Manning won silver in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.11 while sophomore Dewi Blose claimed bronze in the event with a time of 24.12.

Saturday Results:

Lessing claimed first place in the 400-yard individual medley with a time of 4:28.48.

Straight won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 52.65.

Amato-Hanner earned gold in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:00.16.

Amato-Hanner earned gold in the 200-yard backstroke with a time of 2:00.16. Sophomore Greta Olsen claimed first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.77.

claimed first in the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 56.77. Nusbaum won the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:00.02.

Steward claimed her third first-place finish of the weekend in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:16.71.

Next Up

The Jayhawks next meet will be held on October 25 for KU’s annual Alumni Meet. The start time is set for 4 p.m. inside Robinson Natatorium.

Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Missouri State men’s and women’s swimming and diving team wrapped up competition Saturday at the Kansas Double Dual, stringing together a slew of individual victories to highlight day two at Robinson Natatorium.

Both MSU squads handily defeated South Dakota, with the men delivering a 218-129 decision while the women cruised to a 243-108 margin. Host Kansas split the women’s results, serving them a 244-101 loss in the double dual.

“I continue to see team development and like our group’s attitude and approach early in the season,” said head coach Dave Collins. “We still have a lot to improve but progress has been made in both meets.”

The men’s side took the top spot in every individual event, combining for seven first-place finishes in the second set of swims.

Michael Hampel added to his impressive dual resume, tallying his third title of the meet in the 200 breaststroke (2:06.00). Arthur Cury also sported multiple wins through the two-day event, taking the 100 freestyle by nearly a second to bring his total to two.

Seniors Thomas Heye and Jacob Schultz got in on the scoring action for the Bears in back-to-back events, garnering first-place points in the 200 backstroke (1:55.54) and 100 fly (50.19), respectively.

“This weekend provided lots of learning opportunities,” said Heye. “We had a lot of freshmen step up, which is exciting as we move forward.”

Newcomers continued to contribute key efforts as Tyler Lewis notched the top spot in the 400 IM (4:06.67) to begin the day’s individual events. Samantha Hietpas dominated another long-distance race, earning runner-up in the 500 freestyle. She was one of four Bears to place in the event’s top-five.

“Getting my first college win makes me excited for our mid-season meets,” said Hietpas. “Having a supportive team atmosphere has pushed me to perform my best.”

Pawel Krawczyk provided the Bears with insurance points in the long-distance 500 freestyle, turning in a first-place finish in the closing events.

The women boasted a host of runner-up swims as Sarah Allegri, Haley Allen, and Sydney Radloff capped the meet with key placements throughout the 200 backstroke, 100 butterfly, and 200 breaststroke.

Michael Claunch swept the diving portion of the dual, claiming another first-place finish on the 1-meter board (278.45). Dayana Popa and Ashley Yarbrough led the way for MSU on the women’s 3-meter, separated by a narrow margin for third (266.80) and fourth (266.6) place.

The Bears secured the second-place finish in all four relay events.

Up next, MSU travels to Terra Haute, Ind. for the two-day Indiana State Invitational beginning Saturday, Oct. 19.

Courtesy: South Dakota Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kansas – South Dakota swimming and diving teams fell short to both Kansas (261-87) and Missouri State (461-237) at the Kansas Tri-Duals held Friday and Saturday inside the Robinson Natatorium.

Cooper Fuchs, a freshman, captured the lone individual victory over the two-day meet for the Coyotes when he touched first to the wall in the 50 freestyle in 21.37.

Fuchs also teamed with Zachary Kopp, Jake Leichner and Charlie Bean as the foursome won a pair of relays for South Dakota, swimming to wins in the 200 free and 400 free relays.

The quartet of Bean, Wyatt Thompson, Jacob Won and Leichner would finish second in the 800 free relay while a third-place effort came from the 200 medley relay team of Brady Torborg, James Ryan, Won and Fuchs.

Individually, the Coyote men’s squad had seven runner-up finishes and nine third-place efforts over the course of the two-day meet.

Bean recorded a second-place finish in the 100 free and a third-place effort in the 200 free. Leichner had a runner-up finish in the 200 breast and a third in the 100 breast while diver Seth O’Dea finished second on the three-meter board and third on the one-meter board (235.9).

Runner-up finishes also came from Jose Sorbe (400 IM), Ben Kopp (200 back), Stephen Johnson (100 fly) and Cory Jacocks (500 free).

Third-place efforts for the men’s team came from Jack Lawrence (400 IM), Zachary Kopp (100 fly), Tanner Espersen (200 back), Caden DeLay (100 fly), Elbert Chuang (200 breast) and Seth Jones (500 free).

Taylor Rau led the women’s team with a pair of third-place finishes as the freshman touched the wall in 2:29.53 in the 200 breast and 1:07.17 in the 100 breast. Sabrina Sabadeanu posted a third-place finish in the 200 back while the 400 free relay quartet of Meghan Atwell, Emily Johnson, Jordyn Schnell and Rau finished third in 3:38.91.

The Coyotes are back in the pool to take part in the Fargo Tri-Duals on Oct. 18-19.