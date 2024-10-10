Kansas Gains Southern Zone Champion Aubrey Tuthill For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Distance specialist Aubrey Tuthill is headed to Kansas next fall to continue her studies and swim for the Jayhawks. Originally from Florida, Tuthill currently attends Florida Virtual School and trains with the Tampa Bay Aquatic Club.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my athletic and academic career at the University of Kansas!! I would like to thank the coaches at KU for this amazing opportunity, Coach Sue for helping me achieve this goal, and my family and friends for supporting me throughout this process! I am incredibly blessed and grateful for this opportunity. GO JAYHAWKS! ROCK CHALK❤️💙”

Tuthill recently achieved two lifetime bests in March at the 2024 Florida Spring Senior Championships (SCY), finishing 4th in the 1000 free with a time of 9:59.40 and 7th in the 500 free with a time of 4:54.51.

In 2023, she was a three-time finalist at the Florida Senior Championships (SCY), placing 3rd in the 1650 free (16:54.91), 3rd in the 1000 free (10:01.17), and 5th in the 500 free (4:56.00), with all times being personal bests.

Tuthill was a 2022 Southern Zone Age Group Champion (LCM) in the 400 free, setting a best time of 4:29.10. She also reached the finals in the 800 free and 200 free at the Championship, where she placed 2nd and 4th, respectively. Her times of 9:20.34 in the 800 and 2:09.05 in the 200 were both personal bests.

Top SCY Times

200 Free – 1:51.53

500 Free – 4:54.51

1000 Free – 9:59.40

1650 Free – 16:51.79

The University of Kansas women finished 7th out of eight teams at the Big 12 Conference Championship last season and 5th out of five teams the previous year. However, the dynamics have changed with Texas having left the conference and Arizona, Arizona State, and Utah now part of it.

Tuthill’s best time in the 500 free would have placed her in the ‘B’ final at last season’s Championship, while her time in the 1650 free would have ranked her in the top ten. In fact, her best times in the 500 free, 1000 free, and 1650 free would have all ranked 1st on the team last year.

Tuthill will join Kelsey Healy, Hannah Green, Maddie Wagner, Rebecca Pickert, Ivy Solt, and Sammy Cummins as part of the 2025 recruiting class for Kansas. Pickert could further strengthen the distance group with her mile time of 16:58.37, and Solt is also strong in the 500 free with her time of 4:51.09.

Besides swimming, Tuthill is also a cross-country runner for Freedom High School.

