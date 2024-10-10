Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Georgetown Set To Battle Crosstown Rival American At Reeves Aquatic Center

Courtesy: Georgetown Athletics

WASHINGTON – The Georgetown University men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams will face crosstown rival American in a dual meet on Friday, October 11. Swimming will start at 4 p.m. at Reeves Aquatic Center while diving will begin at 5 p.m. at McCarthy Pool.

ABOUT THE HOYAS

  • GU is coming off its third-straight win over Howard in the Battle at the Burr last Saturday.
  • The Hoyas won 11 individual events and the women’s team won two relay events in the 200 medley and the 200 free.
  • Against the Bison in the 1m dive, Nico Santiago finished first (294.38) for the men while on the women’s side, Cecilia Hanuch took first (249).
  • Stephen Kim placed first in the 200 IM with a time of 1:56.28 and in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 57.22.

ABOUT THE EAGLES

  • Both the men’s and women’s teams are coming off a loss to UMBC last Saturday.
  • In his first career dual meet, freshman Zachary  Rothman earned wins in both the 500 free and 1000 free for the Eagles.
  • Graduate student Mimi Watts posted wins in her only two individual events, the 50 free (24.02) and the 100 free (52.65).

