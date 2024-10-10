Minnesota Swim & Dive Set To Host Army Friday

Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota swimming and diving teams will make their 2024-25 home debut on Friday, as the Gophers are set to host Army in a dual meet at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

Action will start at 5 p.m., with diving and the 1000 freestyle. The rest of the meet will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. Admission is free for all fans and a stream of the event can be found on B1G+ (paid subscription required). Live scoring will be available on GopherSports.com and the Meet Mobile app (paid subscription required).

The men and women’s team were ranked No. 22/24 in the CSCAA preseason poll, respectively. The next poll will be released Thursday, October 17th.

The Gopher divers took little time getting back into form at last week’s season-opening meet at Nebraska. Sophomore YuTong Wang posted scores of 387.30 and 349.70 in the 3-meter and 1-meter dives respectively, bringing home first in both. Elna Widerstrom brought home the victory on the 3-meter with a 330.35, and Vivi Del Angel won the 1-meter with a score of 295.15.

On the swimming side, sophomore Claire Reinke and Freshman Livi Wanner are both coming off impressive meets at Nebraska. Reinke led the way for the women’s swimming squad, collecting three individual wins. Wanner also picked up two individual wins in her Gopher debut. On the men’s swimming squad, graduate student Kaiser Neverman notched two individual wins, leading the team on the day.

Army has started off its season strong on both the men’s and women’s side. Both of their swimming and dive teams picked up wins over Marist and Fordham, while the women’s team also earned victories over Vermont and Central Connecticut State.