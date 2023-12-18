Kamminga, Steenbergen and Schouten Highlight Dutch 18-Swimmer Roster For Doha Worlds

Ten women and eight men will represent the Netherlands for the 2024 World Championships in Doha, Qatar this February with competition scheduled from February 2-18th with swimming scheduled from February 11th-18th.

Highlighting the men’s roster is Arno Kamminga who won silver this past summer at 2023 Worlds in the 100 breaststroke in a three-way tie. Kamminga was the only Dutch swimmer to medal on the men’s side in Fukuoka, Japan. Kamminga won silver in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and is the Dutch National Record holder in all three breaststroke events in both SCM and LCM.

Earlier this month, Kamminga won the SCM 100 breaststroke European Championship title swimming a 56.52 and finished third in the 200 breaststroke with a 2:03.32.

Thom de Boer and Nyls Korstanje are also Dutch national record holders in each of their respective events that they will swim in Doha. Korstanje graduated this past spring from NC State.

On the women’s side, Marrit Steenbergen and Tes Schouten lead the way. Steenbergen won SwimSwam’s Breakout Swimmer of the Year in 2022 and continued her momentum into this past year. Steenbergen won bronze this past summer at 2023 Worlds in the 100 freestyle swimming a personal best of 52.71. She also was 5th in the 200 free at Worlds.

Schouten was the other woman to medal at Worlds in Fukuoka as she won bronze in the 200 breaststroke swimming a National Record of 2:21.63. Schouten also holds the National Record in the LCM 100 breaststroke as well as the SCM 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Just two weeks ago, Schouten had a huge swim at the European Championships swimming a 2:16.09 in the SCM 200 breaststroke to win the event by over three seconds.

This means that all three of the Dutch medalists from 2023 Worlds will be in attendance in Doha. Their one silver and two bronze medals placed them 13th in the medal table this past summer.

Kira Toussaint also highlights the women’s roster. Toussaint just won the European Championship title in both the 50 and 100 SCM backstrokes. She also was sixth in the 200 backstroke. Toussaint made the semi-finals of the 100 backstroke this past summer at 2023 Worlds.

Men’s Roster

Women’s Roster