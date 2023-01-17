Julian Smith, Zoe Hartman Named SEC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: SEC Sports

Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Julian Smith, Florida

Smith, a sophomore from St. Augustine, Fla., earned two individual wins and swam on two winning relays in the win over Florida Atlantic. Smith placed first in the 50 free (19.98) and the 100 fly (48.08), was the second leg of the 200 medley relay (1:27.85/24.38) and the third leg of the 400 free relay (2:54.60/43.84).

Men’s Co-Divers of the Week

Leonardo Garcia, Florida

Garcia, a senior from Cali, Colombia, won the 3-meter springboard in the win over FAU with a career-high score of 437.33. Garcia was runner-up on the 1-meter with a score of 334.20.

Manny Vazquez Bas, South Carolina

Bas, a senior from San Juan, Puerto Rico, swept the springboard events in the dual meet against No. 10 Georgia. Vazquez Bas posted a score of 341.85 on the 1-meter and a career-high score of 405.75 on the 3-meter.

Men’s Freshman of the Week

Cam Abaqueta, Florida

Abaqueta, a freshman from Davidson, N.C., finished first in the 100 back with a time of 49.95 in the win over Florida Atlantic. Abaqueta was the leadoff leg on second-place 200 medley relay (1:28.89/23.05) and swam exhibition in the 200 back (1:52.47) and the 200 IM (1:54.50).

Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Zoie Hartman, Georgia

Hartman, a senior from Danville, Calif., tallied three individual wins and was a part of a winning relay in the win over No. 24 South Carolina. Hartman opened the meet with a victory in the 200 medley relay (1:40.53), posting a breaststroke split of 28.18 in the event. She followed it up with a winning B-cut time of 1:01.15 in the 100 breaststroke and a top time of 2:14.36 in the 200 breaststroke. Hartman closed the meet with a win in the 200 IM, finishing first with a time of 2:01.10.

Women’s Diver of the Week

Sophie Verzyl, South Carolina

Verzyl, a sophomore from Columbia, S.C., won the 1-meter springboard in the dual meet against No. 9 Georgia with a top score of 320.10. Verzyl was runner-up on the 3-meter with a final score of 344.85.

Women’s Freshman of the Week

Zoe Dixon, Florida

Dixon, a freshman from Henrico, Va., posted an NCAA B-cut time of 1:56.41 to win the 200 back in the win over Florida Atlantic. Dixon earned several more podium finishes: second place in the 400 IM (4:20.12) and with the leadoff leg of the 200 medley relay (1:42.11/25.39) along with third place in the 200 free (1:49.76).