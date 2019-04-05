Julia Gaffney Takes Down S7 100 Back World Record in Indy

2019 WPS World Series – Indianapolis

April 4th-6th, 2019

IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

LCM

Results on Meet Mobile “Indianapolis 2019 WPS World Series”

The 2019 World Para Swimming World Series Indianapolis stop kicked off Thursday night with a bang: S7 swimmer Julia Gaffney broke the 100 back world record.

The American Gaffney, 18, went 1:19.47, breaking Shelby Newkirk‘s previous record of 1:19.99 which was just set last Thursday. Gaffney split 39.94/40.53, and was nearly four seconds ahead of second-place finisher Ahalya Lettenberger (1:23.25). Jessica Long also won the S8 class in 1:19.47, seven seconds ahead of second-place finisher Valentina Munoz (1:26.48). American record holder Hannah Aspden won the S9 race in 1:13.06.

The men’s 100 back featured a veteran S2 race. Alberto Abarza, 34, won in 2:09.49. 61-year-old Curtis Lovejoy took second in 2:47.45, and Jose Vizcaya (32) was third in 3:09.14. Robert Griswold won the S8 race by nearly eight seconds, going 1:03.93. Lawrence Sapp bested his own S14 American record, dropping from 1:05.64 to 1:03.88.

In the women’s 100 free, the closest race of the day came in the S10 class, with Hungary’s Bianka Pap winning in 1:02.92. Mexico’s Steffany Zapata was second in 1:03.48. Jessica Long was the only S8 competing and went 1:05.84, and Rebecca Meyers (S12) had the fastest time in the field at 1:00.84.

In the men’s S6 100 free, 17-year-old Juan Gutierrez Bermudez out-touched his 18-year-old brother Raul, winning 1:11.27 to 1:11.34. The S12 race was also close, with Darvin Bawez Eliza winning in 1:05.23 and Joao Victor Benicio touching second in 1:05.23. The fastest swim of the day came from S10 swimmer Andre Brasil, who was 54.21.

Only six women competed in the 200 free in total. Haidee Perez was the only S3 swimmer, going 4:58.87. Sumeyye Boyaci won the S5 class in 3:42.48, with Victoria Beelner taking second in 4:42.87. In the S14 class, Leslie Cichocki went 2:26.96, Hilary Estupinan was 2:27.44, and Mila Greening went 2:35.92.

The closest race of the men’s 200 free was for second place in the S14 class. After Jonathan Pierce won in 2:12.81, Garner Moss out-touched Javier Rodriguez 2:18.52 to 2:18.55.