John Shebat Weighs Chances of Swimming 100 fly at NCAA’s (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

TEXAS VS. TEXAS A&M

  • Results
  • Hosted by Texas A&M
  • Friday, November 3rd
  • 25 Yards
  • Dual Meet Format

Brock Bonetti won the 100 back, putting up a 47.15 ahead of Texas backstroke star John Shebat (48.11).

Bonetti and Shebat battled again in the 100 fly. Shebat took off with a 22.45 on the front half and this time got his hands to the wall first, narrowly holding off Bonetti to win it 48.29 to 48.31. Notably absent from today’s meet was Texas’ top butterflier Joseph Schooling, who swam the first day of the Longhorns’ 2-day meet against Florida and Indiana 2 weeks ago but hasn’t made an appearance since.

In This Story

Leave a Reply

3 Comments on "John Shebat Weighs Chances of Swimming 100 fly at NCAA’s (Video)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
speedster

John “lightweight” shebat doesn’t know what he’s getting into

Vote Up1-2Vote Down Reply
1 hour 43 minutes ago
mikeh

Good for him for mixing it up. I wonder where Schooling is?

Vote Up1-1Vote Down Reply
1 hour 2 minutes ago
Becky D

In the warmup pool swimming lifetime bests?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
3 minutes 50 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »