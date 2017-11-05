John Shebat Weighs Chances of Swimming 100 fly at NCAA’s (Video)

Reported by Lauren Neidigh.

TEXAS VS. TEXAS A&M

Results

Hosted by Texas A&M

Friday, November 3rd

25 Yards

Dual Meet Format

Brock Bonetti won the 100 back, putting up a 47.15 ahead of Texas backstroke star John Shebat (48.11).

Bonetti and Shebat battled again in the 100 fly. Shebat took off with a 22.45 on the front half and this time got his hands to the wall first, narrowly holding off Bonetti to win it 48.29 to 48.31. Notably absent from today’s meet was Texas’ top butterflier Joseph Schooling, who swam the first day of the Longhorns’ 2-day meet against Florida and Indiana 2 weeks ago but hasn’t made an appearance since.