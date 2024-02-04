Johanna Gudmundsdottir Leads SMU To Victory Over Houston

SMU vs. Houston

February 3, 2024

Houston, Texas

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Final Scores: SMU – 140.5 Houston – 101.5



The Houston Cougars hosted the SMU Mustangs for their final home dual meet of the season. The Mustangs, who fell to Texas A&M the day prior, topped Houston 140.5 to 101.5 with a total of nine event wins. SMU’s victory brings the series record to 12-6, with the Mustangs holding the advantage.

Johanna Gudmundsdottir led the way for SMU, as she played a central role in both of the team’s winning relays in addition to her two individual titles. After winning the 50 and 100 free against the Aggies, Gudmundsdottir repeated against the Cougars with times of 22.95 and 50.17.

On the 200 medley relay, Gudmundsdottir delivered a split of 22.33 on the anchor leg. She was joined on that relay by Jimena Leal (25.98), Maddy Lewis (27.66), and Valentina Becerra (24.90), who combined to post a 1:40.87. Fast forward to the end of the meet, and Gudmundsdottir led off SMU’s 1st-place 200 freestyle relay in 23.21, where Isabella Bedoya (22.91), Indra Vandenbussche (23.15), and Lucrezia Napoletano (23.58) followed to record a 1:32.85).

Vandenbussche, Leal, and Lewis all picked up individual wins of their own. Vandenbussche led a 1-2 SMU finish in the 200 free, clocking a 1:49.32 to come within half a second of her personal best. Leal took the top spot in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:59.33, while Lewis tied with Houston’s Audrey McKinnon for 1st in the 200 breaststroke (2:17.53).

Also contributing event wins for the Mustangs was Jenna Watson, who logged a 2:03.40 to take 1st in the 200 IM, and Mya Vanderhagen, who clocked a personal best time of 5:00.56 en route to winning the 500 free.

Sydney Nethercutt kicked things off for Houston with a strong swim in the 1000. She stopped the clock at 10:24.22, which marks a new personal best for the freshman by almost ten seconds. Nethercutt was also the runner-up finisher in the 500 (5:03.81).

The 200 breast was one of the closest of the entire meet, with the top three swimmers finishing within two tenths of each other. As mentioned, Houston’s Audrey McKinnon and SMU’s Maddy Lewis both stopped the clock at 2:17..53, while Virag Peter snagged the 3rd spot for the Cougars in 2:17.68.

Rounding out Houston’s individual winners was sophomore Alondra Oritz, who captured the 200 fly in 2:02.28.

Diving was also a strong point for the Cougars. Chase Farris secured 1st on 1-meter with a score of 311.63, while her teammate Hedda Grelz was the top scorer on 3-meter (3:07.35).

Up next, SMU will host Texas for Senior Day on February 9th, while the Cougars will turn their attention to the Big 12 Conference Championships.