Johanna Griggs, Jennifer McMahon Among Those To Recieve Australia Day Honours

Former Commonwealth medalists Johanna Griggs and Jennifer McMahon are among a total of 837 people who have received Australia Day honours. The awards are given to people for achievements in their respective fields, a list which includes artists, actors, musicians and sportspeople to name a few.

Griggs has been awarded a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) for her services to television, sport and community health, while McMahon has received a Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) in recognition for her service to education and sport.

Both women competed at the 1990 Commonwealth Games where Griggs took home a bronze medal in the 100m backstroke and McMahon a silver in the 200m freestyle and gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay. Both women went on to compete at World Championship and World Cup events.

Since retiring, they have both remained involved in the sport. Griggs went on to have a successful career in television, hosting multiple sports and lifestyle shows including Australia’s longest running sports programme; Sportsworld.

Dr. McMahon went on to obtain her PhD, centering her research around abuse in sport and athlete protection and wellbeing. She is now a Senior Lecturer in Curriculum and Pedagogy at the University of Tasmania.

Five other women have also been awarded for their service to swimming, they are:

Susan Margaret Cure (OAM)

Cure is a former swimmer and the current President of Swimming Tasmania and State Meet Director.

Glenise Gale (OAM)

Gale has been a member of Swimming Tasmania for 60 years and was a successful masters swimmer. She is also the sister of fellow award winner Susan Cure.

Andrea Joy McNeil (OAM)

McNeil is a founding member of the Malvern Marlins Masters Swimming Club and in 2004, was awarded the Victorian Coach of the Year.

Thelma June Bryan (OAM)

A former competitive swimmer, Bryan set over 300 state and 60 national records throughout her career. She is also a founding member of the Cairns Mudcrabs Masters Swimming Club.

Suzanna Bergersen (OAM)

Bergersen has been a technical official since 1993 and was on the Board of Swimming NSW for 17 years (2001-2018).