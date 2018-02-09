Joan Casanovas Blasts 1:35.05 200 Free on Day 2 of GLVC Championship

2018 GLVC Championships

Wednesday-Saturday, Febraury 7-10th

Crawfordsville High School, Crawfordsville, IN

Short course yards

Day 1 results | Day 2 results

Team Scores After Day 1

Women

Drury – 454 Indianapolis – 351 Truman State – 311 McKendree – 161 William Jewel – 143 Bellarmine – 136 UMSL – 111 Lewis – 109 Maryville – 55

Men

Indianapolis – 378 Drury – 307 Missouri S&T – 300 Truman State – 215 McKendree – 202 William Jewel – 187 Lewis – 101 UMSL – 98 Bellarmine – 60 Maryville – 32

After day 2 of the Great Lakes Valley Conference Championship the Indianapolis men have overtaken Drury by 71 points. Meanwhile, Drury has extended it’s lead over Indianapolis in the women’s meet. In addition to the 4 GLVC records that were broken on day 1, 4 more came down today, all of which came in men’s events.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

GLVC record – 1:32.23

Drury – 1:33.49 Truman State – 1:33.78 Indianapolis – 1:34.90

The Drury team of Vera Johansson (23.30), Chrysoula Karamanou (24.00), Katya Rudenko (22.91), and Mackenzie Wieberg (23.28) combined to win in a very tight race with Truman State. Drury and Truman State were tied at the 100 mark, but Drury won the race with a 22.91 from Rudenko on the 3rd leg compared to the 23.30 on Truman State’s 3rd leg (Libby Opfer). Drury was over a second off their season best time of 1:32.09, which leads the NCAA in the D2 rankings. Truan State’s time is now ranked 8th in the national rankings.

MEN’S 200 FREE RELAY

GLVC record – 1:20.58

McKendree – 1:20.96 Drury – 1:21.46 Missouri S&T – 1:21.65

McKendree touched the wall exactly half a second ahead of Drury with a team including 2 freshmen. Those 2 freshmen, Matija Pucarevic and Xander Skinner had the fastest splits on the relay at 20.37 (lead-off) and 19.51 respectively. The other splits were 20.38 (Luca Simonetti) and 20.70 (Throstur Bjarnason). Mckendree’s time is now tied for 9th in the D2 national rankings with Drury.

WOMEN’S 400 IM

GLVC record – 4:22.75

Karlie Rimat (McKendree) – 4:25.23 Kortney Betz (Truman State) – 4:28.98 Sophia Nelson (Drury) – 4:30.30

Karlie Rimat took the lead in the 1st 100 and never gave it up, to the wall 3.75 seconds ahead of runner-up Kortney Betz. Rimat, a freshman, split a 58.35 on the fly 100, 1:07.54 on back, 1:17.06 on breast, and 1:02.28 on free. Her time is 8th in the D2 national rankings.

MEN’S 400 IM

GLVC record – 3:48.56

Will Shanel (Truman State) – 3:53.16 Young Tae Seo (Drury) – 3:54.64 Hector Gomez (Indianapolis) – 3:55.66

Truman State senior Will Shanel chased down Young Tae Seo and Hector Gomez on the free leg of the 400 IM. Shanel split a quick 53.13 on the free 100, compared to 55.73 from Tae Seo and 56.01 from Gomez. That was Shanel’s 2nd fastest time of the season, with his 3:51.24 from Novemeber being the 2nd fastest in the Division 2 rankings.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY

GLVC record – 53.73

Vera Johansson (Drury) – 53.95 Zuzanna Chwadeczko (Drury) – 54.46 Abby Lunzmann (Drury) – 55.18

Vera Johansson was on top of a Drury sweep of the top 3. Johansson went a season best of 53.95 to boost herself from 4th to 3rd in the national rankings. Johansson went out half a second faster than Chwadeczko, 25.13 to 25.58, then they came back the same at 28.8. Chwadeczko is now 7th nationally.

MEN’S 100 FLY

GLVC record – 48.04

Pavel Semochkin (Drury) – 47.35 Matija Pucarevic (McKendree) – 47.46 Eirik Nielsen (Missouri S&T) – 48.11

In a very tight finish, Pavel Semochkin out-touched Matija Pucarevic by just .11 seconds. Semochkin blasted a 21.79 on the first 50, compared to Pucarevic’s 22.24, but came home in 25.56 to Pucarevic’s 25.22. Both Semochkin and Pucarevic shattered the GLVC record of 48.04. Semochkin’s season best of 4673 is the 3rd fastest time in the D2 rankings, while Pucarevic’s time from this meet comes in 4th, and 3rd place finisher Eirik Nielsen’s time of 48.11 comes in 9th.

WOMEN’S 200 FREE

GLVC record – 1:48.72

Erica Dahlgren (Drury) – 1:49.31 Malvina Shoukri (Indianapolis) – 1:50.86 Merideth Geyer (McKendree) – 1:51.02

Erica Dahlgren followed up her huge 1000 performance on day 1 with a win and season best in the 200 free. Dahlgren was the only swimmer in the field to break 1:50. Dahlgren pushed the middle 100 hard, posting splits of 27.52 and 27.74 to go a 55.26 in the middle of the race. Her time now comes in 8th in the national rankings.

MEN’S 200 FREE

GLVC record – 1:35.42

Joan Casanovas followed up his win in the 1000 on day 1 by chasing down Gulherme Zavaneli on the final 50 of the 200 free. Casanovas split 24.34 on the final 50 compared to Zavaneli’s 24.98, and touched the wall .20 seconds ahead at 1:35.05. Both Casanovas and Zavaneli came in under the NCAA D2 ‘A’ cut, giving Casanovas his 2nd of the meet. McKendree freshmen Xander Skinner came in close behind at 1:36.64, a season best that gets him 6th in the national rankings. Casanovas and Zavaneli came in 2nd and 3rd in the national rankings respectively.

WOMEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

GLVC record – 3:37.99

Drury – 3:43.08 Indianapolis – 3:46.30 Truman State – 3:46.73

Drury was way off their season best of 3:38.13, posting a 3:43.08 to win by 3 seconds over Indianapolis. Their splits were Katya Rudenko (54.01), Madeline Nelson (1:04.30), Vera Johansson (53.49), and Caytee Wright (51.28). When they went their season best, Bailee Nunn split a 59.93 on the breastroke leg, and Zuzanna Chwadeczko split 50.36 on the anchor leg. The Drury season best also ranks 1st in the Division 2 rankings.

MEN’S 400 MEDLEY RELAY

GLVC record – 3:14.33

Indianapolis – 3:14.25 Missouri S&T – 3:16.56 McKendree – 3:18.16

The Indianapolis team of Rodrigo Codo Berti (48.35), Jan Zuchowicz (54.28), Ante Lucev (47.79), and Guilherme Zavaneli (43.83) combined to post a season best of 3:14.25, just under the GLVC record of 3:14.33. Indianapolis is now ranked 2nd nationally, while Drury (which got DQ’d in the final), is 3rd in the national rankings with their season best. Missouri S&T is now 9th in the rankings with their time of 3:16.56.

WOMEN’S 3 METER DIVING

GLVC record – 474.85

Cassandra Kury (Indianapolis) – 409.35 Chloe Jones (Indianapolis) – 351.35 Caitlyn Canadi (McKendree) – 324.60

Cassandra Kury won the women’s 3 meter by nearly 60 points, with her teammate Chloe Jones coming in 2nd. While Kury was pretty far off the GLVC record, her score puts her 17th in the national rankings.

MEN’S 1 METER DIVING

GLVC record – 493.15

Josh Zylstra (Indianapolis) – 509.10 Payton Staman (Indianapolis) – 483.50 Casey Crawford (Indianapolis) – 316.45

Josh Zylstra was broke the first GLVC record of the day, posting a 509.10 in the 1 meter to crush the record by 16 points. That is the 8th best score in the Division 2 national rankings this season. Indianapolis took all 3 of the top spots, with Payton Staman, who held the record Zylstra broke, coming in 2nd with a 483.50.