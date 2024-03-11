Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jillian Crooks Posts 56.53 100 Free To Close Greensboro Sectionals

March 10th, 2024 Club, News

2024 GREENSBORO SPRING SECTIONALS

On the final night of competition in Greensboro, Tennessee commit Jillian Crooks made her first appearance of the meet swimming to a 56.53 in the 100 freestyle to win the event. Crooks holds a best time of a 55.18 and notably swam a 55.61 to finish 20th in prelims at Worlds last month as she represented the Cayman Islands. Emory commit Louisa Wendt finished behind Crooks in a best time of a 57.34.

Fellow Tennessee commit Nicole Zettel won the 200 IM in a 2:19.67, slightly off her best time of a 2:16.77 from 2022. Isabel Wolk was 2nd in a 2:22.05 as she held off Shaelyn Shields who touched in a 2:22.35.

16 year old Taylor Klein swam to a best time en route to a win in the 200 back. Klien touched in a 2:15.68, faster than her old personal best of a 2:16.38 from Summer Juniors last August. Shaelyn Shields also earned another podium finish touching in a 2:15.99 here, faster than her old best of a 2:16.89 from last March. Shields is committed to Columbia for 2025.

The men’s 100 free came down to the wire. 15 year old Michael Rice swam to a win in a 51.21 while Jack Haywood touched in a 51.22. Rice’s swim was a best time by over a second as his previous best was a 52.36 which he swam at Futures last summer leading off SwimMAC’s 400 free relay. Haywood, a Kentucky commit, had a previous best of a 53.38 from March 2023.

Cooper Nicholson cruised to a win in the 200 back touching in a 2:04.76, a huge best time. His old best time of a 2:07.58 was 16th in prelims at NCSAs last summer. 14 year old David Sammons of SwimMAC was 2nd in a 2:06.35, a best time by over three seconds.

Note: Men’s 200 IM finals results are not published. Will update once they are.

