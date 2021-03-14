Jessica Long Explains Surreal Experience of Being Featured in Super Bowl Ad

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with 13x Paralympic champion Jessica Long , who was just featured in an ad for Team Toyota that ran during the 2021 Super Bowl . Long takes us through the process of being featured as a subject of an ad of that caliber and getting to see the different iterations of her own story coming to life on screen. Long also takes us through training through COVID in the last year and staying motivated for what could be her 5th Paralympic Games.

