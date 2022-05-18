Jesse Coleman Breaks Decade-Old Aussie Age Record in 17 Year Olds 100 Fly

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Overlooked among the hype of pop singer Cody Simpson possibly qualifying for his first international team on day 1 of the Australian Trials was a new National Age Record for 17-year old Jesse Coleman.

Coleman finished 8th in the final, amid a field of 20-somethings, in a time of 52.70. That makes him the fastest-ever Australian in the event, at that age, clearing the old record of 52.88 that was set in 2011 by Jayden Hadler. Hadler still holds half of the country’s National Age Records in long course butterfly events across all age groups.

Coleman’s previous best time of 53.22 came in December at the Queensland Championships. Before that he was 53.83 in April 2021, when he was still 16.

Splits Comparison:

Jayden Hadler Jesse Coleman Jesse Coleman Old 17s Record News 17s Record Previous PB 50m 25.21 24.68 25 100m 27.67 28.02 28.22 Total Time 52.88 52.7 53.22

Coleman trains at the Bond Swimming Club based out of Bond University on the Gold Coast. That club hired a new head coach since Tokyo: Chris Mooney, who in his previous stint led Kaylee McKeown to three Olympic gold medals and an Olympic silver medal in Tokyo.

This swim marks Coleman’s first National Age Record in Australia.

Coleman is also scheduled to swim the 50 fly and 200 fly this week at Trials. His best time in the 200 fly is 2:04.39, which is a far shout from Hadler’s age record of 1:56.28 in that event. Australia doesn’t keep age records in the 50 meter stroke races.

He is the 9th seed in the 50 fly and the 13th seed in the 200 fly.