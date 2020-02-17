Jeri Shanteau, 11-Time NCAA All-American Swimmer, Joins BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS, the nation’s largest direct marketer and distributor of sporting goods to the school and league markets and a division of Varsity Brands, today announced that Jeri Shanteau has joined the company.

Shanteau, a former Auburn University swimmer with 15 years of competitive experience, has joined the company as a sales professional. She will focus on enhancing relationships with customers, vendors and more to help expand the company’s footprint in the fast-growing market.

At Auburn University, Shanteau was an 11-time All-American, and helped lead her team to three NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships. She was also a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll recipient, among many other academic achievements.

Outside of the NCAA, Shanteau was a two-time semi-finalist at the 2004 Olympic Trials, and a silver and bronze medalist at the 2005 World Championship Trials. Following her swim career, she spent time in sales, service and distribution for orthopedic and sports medicine company.

Joel Morace, BSN SPORTS Swim Category Manager, responsible for expanding the reach of the Swimming Division commented, “Jeri brings incredible experience in not only the world of swimming, but also in sales and customer service. She has so much to offer and we’re thrilled to have her join our team. She will play a major role for us as we continue to grow in the swimming world.”

Shanteau joins a growing Swimming Division team at BSN SPORTS, where Olympic swimmer and 12-time World-Record holder, Jessica Hardy Meichtry, joined the team as the official Swimming Brand Ambassador last year.

“Joining BSN gives me the opportunity to contribute to the sport of swimming,” Shanteau said. “Like many, I have been changed by the sport, by my coaches, and by my teammates – they have made me who I am.”

Added Shanteau: “What I love about BSN SPORTS is that it has a committed group of professionals that works to understand coaches’ and athletes’ needs. With that understanding, team members provide solutions that allow coaches to spend their time coaching – making a difference – while we take care of apparel and suit needs. I am honored to represent BSN SPORTS and can’t wait to contribute to its teams’ future successes. See you on the deck!”

If you’re ready to take the hassle out of ordering team apparel and equipment or would like to learn more about BSN SPORTS Swimming Rewards Program, please contact Swim Category Manager Joel Morace at 469-729-5745 or reach him by email at [email protected].

Dallas-based BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS’ more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Varsity Brands

With a mission to inspire achievement and create memorable experiences for young people, Varsity Brands elevates the student experience, promotes participation and celebrates achievement through three unique but interrelated businesses: Herff Jones, a Varsity Achievement Brand; BSN SPORTS, a Varsity Sport Brand; and Varsity Spirit. Together, these assets promote personal, school and community pride through their customizable products and programs to elementary and middle schools, high schools, and colleges and universities, as well as church organizations, professional and collegiate sports teams and corporations. Through its 8,200 dedicated employees and independent representatives, Varsity Brands reaches its individual and institutional customers each year via catalog, telesales, ecommerce sites and direct sales channels.

Swimming news is courtesy of BSN Sports, a SwimSwam partner.