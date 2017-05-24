Jeremy Desplanches Lowers Swiss National Record in 400 IM to 4:13.11

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017

Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg

50-meter course

Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM

Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun

FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds

Meet Central

Start Lists

Results

Swimming at the French Elite Nationals with his French club team, Olympic Nice Natation, Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches destroyed his own Swiss national record in the 400m IM by 2.45 seconds, winning the event in Strasbourg by 10.88 seconds with 4:13.11.

Desplanches had established a new Swiss mark in the 400m IM on August 6, 2016, during heats at the Olympic Games in Rio. There he swam a 4:15.46, which was 2.44 seconds faster than his previous best, a 4:17.90 from the 2015 World Championships in Kazan.

Most of his improvement has come over the front half of the race.

Strasbourg 5/2017 Rio 8/2016 Kazan 8/2015 50m 27.18 26.62 27.46 100m 30.21 57.39 31.01 57.63 31.44 58.90 150m 32.68 33.24 33.34 200m 32.40 1:05.08 33.17 1:06.41 33.88 1:07.22 250m 35.73 35.17 36.02 300m 35.74 1:11.47 36.35 1:11.52 36.29 1:12.31 350m 30.63 30.70 30.66 400m 38.54 59.17 29.20 59.90 28.81 59.47 4:13.11 4:15.46 4:17.90

Desplanches has been on a tear this year; he lowered his Swiss national mark in the 200m IM at the Amiens leg of the FFN Golden Tour in April.