Jeremy Desplanches Lowers Swiss National Record in 400 IM to 4:13.11

  0 Anne Lepesant | May 24th, 2017 | Europe, International, News, Previews & Recaps

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS

  • Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017
  • Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg
  • 50-meter course
  • Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM
  • Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun
  • FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds
  • Meet Central
  • Start Lists
  • Results

Swimming at the French Elite Nationals with his French club team, Olympic Nice Natation, Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches destroyed his own Swiss national record in the 400m IM by 2.45 seconds, winning the event in Strasbourg by 10.88 seconds with 4:13.11.

Desplanches had established a new Swiss mark in the 400m IM on August 6, 2016, during heats at the Olympic Games in Rio. There he swam a 4:15.46, which was 2.44 seconds faster than his previous best, a 4:17.90 from the 2015 World Championships in Kazan.

Most of his improvement has come over the front half of the race.

  Strasbourg 5/2017   Rio 8/2016   Kazan 8/2015
50m 27.18 26.62 27.46
100m 30.21 57.39 31.01 57.63 31.44 58.90
150m 32.68 33.24 33.34
200m 32.40 1:05.08 33.17 1:06.41 33.88 1:07.22
250m 35.73 35.17 36.02
300m 35.74 1:11.47 36.35 1:11.52 36.29 1:12.31
350m 30.63 30.70 30.66
400m 38.54 59.17 29.20 59.90 28.81 59.47
    4:13.11     4:15.46     4:17.90

Desplanches has been on a tear this year; he lowered his Swiss national mark in the 200m IM at the Amiens leg of the FFN Golden Tour in April.

2016-2017 LCM MEN 400 IM

ChaseUSA
KALISZ
05/06
4.09.43
2David
VERRASZTO		HUN4.10.0103/03
3Daiya
SETO		JPN4.10.1711/17
4Kosuke
HAGINO		JPN4.10.4504/13
5Max
LITCHFIELD		GBR4.10.6304/20
6Takeharu
FUJIMORI		JPN4.11.2604/13
7Brandonn
ALMEIDA		BRA4.12.4911/23
8Takatoshi
GUNJI		JPN4.12.5909/03
9Shun
WANG		CHN4.12.6504/19
10gergely
GYURTA		HUN4.12.8104/21
11Federico
TURRINI		ITA4.13.5204/05
View Top 26»

 

