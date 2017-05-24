Jeremy Desplanches Lowers Swiss National Record in 400 IM to 4:13.11

2017 FRENCH ELITE LONG COURSE NATIONALS
- Tuesday, May 23 – Sunday, May 28, 2017
- Centre Nautique de Schiltigheim, Strasbourg
- 50-meter course
- Prelims at 9:00 AM / Finals at 5:30 PM
- Televised on beIN SPORTS1 Tue-Fri / beIN SPORTS2 Sat / beIN SPORTS3 Sun
- FINA Qualifying Standards for 2017 Worlds
- Meet Central
- Start Lists
- Results
Swimming at the French Elite Nationals with his French club team, Olympic Nice Natation, Switzerland’s Jeremy Desplanches destroyed his own Swiss national record in the 400m IM by 2.45 seconds, winning the event in Strasbourg by 10.88 seconds with 4:13.11.
Desplanches had established a new Swiss mark in the 400m IM on August 6, 2016, during heats at the Olympic Games in Rio. There he swam a 4:15.46, which was 2.44 seconds faster than his previous best, a 4:17.90 from the 2015 World Championships in Kazan.
Most of his improvement has come over the front half of the race.
|Strasbourg
|5/2017
|Rio
|8/2016
|Kazan
|8/2015
|50m
|27.18
|26.62
|27.46
|100m
|30.21
|57.39
|31.01
|57.63
|31.44
|58.90
|150m
|32.68
|33.24
|33.34
|200m
|32.40
|1:05.08
|33.17
|1:06.41
|33.88
|1:07.22
|250m
|35.73
|35.17
|36.02
|300m
|35.74
|1:11.47
|36.35
|1:11.52
|36.29
|1:12.31
|350m
|30.63
|30.70
|30.66
|400m
|38.54
|59.17
|29.20
|59.90
|28.81
|59.47
|4:13.11
|4:15.46
|4:17.90
Desplanches has been on a tear this year; he lowered his Swiss national mark in the 200m IM at the Amiens leg of the FFN Golden Tour in April.
2016-2017 LCM MEN 400 IM
KALISZ
4.09.43
|2
|David
VERRASZTO
|HUN
|4.10.01
|03/03
|3
|Daiya
SETO
|JPN
|4.10.17
|11/17
|4
|Kosuke
HAGINO
|JPN
|4.10.45
|04/13
|5
|Max
LITCHFIELD
|GBR
|4.10.63
|04/20
|6
|Takeharu
FUJIMORI
|JPN
|4.11.26
|04/13
|7
|Brandonn
ALMEIDA
|BRA
|4.12.49
|11/23
|8
|Takatoshi
GUNJI
|JPN
|4.12.59
|09/03
|9
|Shun
WANG
|CHN
|4.12.65
|04/19
|10
|gergely
GYURTA
|HUN
|4.12.81
|04/21
|11
|Federico
TURRINI
|ITA
|4.13.52
|04/05
