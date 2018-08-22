Japan Breaks Games Record, China Downs National Mark In 400 Free Relay

SWIMMING AT THE 2018 ASIAN GAMES

August 19th-24th, 2018

Jakarta, Indonesia

Schedule & Results

The Japanese quartet of Shinri Shioura, Katsuhiro Matsumoto, Katsumi Nakamura and Juran Mizohata combined to break the Asian Games Record in the men’s 400 free relay, posting a time of 3:12.68 to take out China’s 3:13.47 from 2014.

Shioura gave them the lead on the opening leg in 48.85, and then Matsumoto (47.65) and Nakamura (48.08) really extended the advantage over China heading into the anchor. Yu Hexin made a big push for the Chinese with a 47.38 split, but Mizohata (48.10) held strong to give Japan the win by six-tenths. China’s previous Games Record was also their National Record, and they managed to get under that here in 3:13.29.

The same four Japanese men had set the Asian Record earlier this month at the Pan Pacific Championships in 3:12.54. China’s 3:13.47 was also the Asian Record prior to that swim.

Asian Games Record Split Comparison

Comparing the splits of the two records, Japan was much quicker on the first three legs, with Ning Zetao‘s 47.08 anchor four years ago the only standout split of the Chinese relay.

Chinese Record Split Comparison

In comparing the Chinese National Records, the 2018 team was marginally faster on the first three legs before Yu was only three-tenths off Ning’s anchor to keep them under the mark by almost two-tenths. Sun Yang was 0.17 faster than he was four years ago.

The Singaporean men won bronze in 3:17.22 over Korea (3:17.92), as both countries set National Records as well. Singapore was led by a 48.27 split from Joseph Schooling swimming second.