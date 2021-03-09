James Guy Details What’s Possible in Tokyo for the UK and How It Can Happen

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with James Guy, the world champion, Olympic medalist, and FINIS athlete who’s looking for gold in Tokyo. Guy gets deep when talking about his preparation as well as what his relay teammates are doing to get ready for the Tokyo Olympics. Come Tokyo, Guy is not only eyeing individual hardware but also looking to top the podium in the 4×200 free and 4×100 medley relays, both of which Britain has taken 1 world title in at the last 3 world Championships (4×200 gold in ’15, ’17, 4×100 medley gold in ’19).

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.