Jackson Lucas to Transfer from LSU to Florida State for 2018-19

Ashburn, Virginia’s Jackson Lucas has decided to transfer to Florida State after completing one year at Louisiana State University. He will be transferring in with Taylor Delk.

“From the first phone call I had a gut feeling Florida State would be a great fit for me as a student athlete. I am extremely excited to continue my swimming career and pursuit of a college degree at FSU! Go Noles!”

Lucas attended Briar Woods High School and swam for Snow Swimming before heading to Baton Rouge. He placed fourth in the 500 free at the VHSL 5A State Championships in his sophomore, junior, and senior years, and contributed to Briar Woods’ second-place team finish in the 2017 Virginia 5A State Championships.

At LSU, Lucas swam the 500 free, 200 back, and 400 IM at SEC Championships, earning best times in each event. He also notched a PB in the 100 back in time trials. Prior to that he had an outstanding LCM meet at ISCA Summer Seniors Championship in August, where he improved across the board: 100 free, 200 free, 400 free, 100 back, 200 back, 200 IM, and 400 IM.

Top SCY times:

200 back – 1:46.01

100 back – 50.19

500 free – 4:27.92

400 IM – 3:56.39

