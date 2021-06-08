Jackl Vivien’s 4:46.47 400 IM Shatters Krisztina Egerszegi’s Hungary Age Record

2021 Hungarian National Youth Championships

June 02-05, 2021

Kaposvár, Csik Ferenc Competiton Pool

LCM (50m)

Jackl Vivien broke a 34-year-old Hungarian National Age Group record at the National Youth Championships that belonged to a swimming legend. She went a 4:46.47 in finals of the 400 IM to break the previous record by 6 seconds. She was entered in the meet with a 4:53.95, which was a personal best time from March.

Krisztina Egerszegi set the record for 13-year-old women in 1987, going a time of 4:52.43.

Egerszegi is a former world record holder and a 5-time Olympic gold medalist. She broke her first world record at the 1991 European World Championships, taking down the 100 and 200 back world records. She would go on to hold the 200 back world record for 16 years. Her last standing open-age Hungarian National record was taken down by Katinka Hosszú at the 2015 World Aquatics Championships.

Vivien swam the 400 IM in prelims and finals and broke Egerszegi’s record both times. The 13-year-old went a 4:50.95 in prelims, which was 1.48 seconds faster than the previous record. Vivien then shattered her own record in finals, dropping another 4.48 seconds to go a 4:46.47.

Below is a breakdown of her splits:

100 Fly 30.55 34.65 1:05.20 Back 36.67 35.26 1:11.93 Breast 42.26 42.56 1:24.82 Free 33.23 31.28 1:04.51 Final 4:46.47

Vivien also set the records for the 11 and 12 year-old age groups. In December of 2019, she went a time of 5:07.29 to become the fastest 11 year-old Hungarian girl in the event. She set the record for the 12-year-old age group 8 months later in a time of 4:59.82. In the last year and a half, Vivien has dropped 20 seconds in the 400 IM.

Bagi Zoltàn also set multiple records for the 14 year-old age group. He broke his own records in the 50 fly (24.76), the 100 fly (55.68), and the 50 free (23.84). He initially topped the leaderboard for the 50 fly in September of 2020 when he swam 0.29 seconds faster than Kós Hubert‘s time of 25.91. Since then, Zoltán has dropped time on three more occasions, bringing the record down to 24.76.

He tied for third in the A-final of the 50 fly with 18-year-old Máté Garajszki. In addition to breaking the 14-year-old boys’ record in the 50 fly, Zoltàn’s time currently tops the 15-year-old boys’ record. Hubert went a time of 24.84 in 2018 to make himself the fastest for his age.

Zoltàn has made similar improvements in the 100 fly. The 14-year-old first broke his age group’s record in December of 2020. His time of 56.99 lowered Cserfalvi Olaf‘s benchmark by 0.08 seconds. In the last 6 months, Zoltán has broken his own record 4 more times, going his fastest this weekend in a time of 55.68.

In March of this year, he topped a record previously set by Magda Boldizár in the 100 free. He went a time of 52.29 to break the record by 0.19 seconds. At the same meet, Zoltán broke Tschajkov Valentin‘s record of 24.05 in the 50 free. He went a 23.99 in March and broke it again at the National Youth championships where he touched in 23.84.

Zoltàn still holds records in free and fly events from ages 11-13.

15-year-old Boldizsár tied the record for his age group in the 100 free. His time of 50.94 ties that which Kristóf Milák set in 2015. He touched fourth in the A-final.

Anna Sümegi came close to breaking a record in the 100 breast at the Youth Championships. Her time of 1:11.71 was one second off of the 14-year-old age group record set by Ágnes Kovács in 1995. Sümegi is the record-holder in the event for the 12-year-olds. She went a time of 1:12.22 in 2019 to put her name in the books.

Sümegi also came close to breaking an age group record in the 50 breast. She was runner-up in the event, touching 0.26 seconds behind Virág Péter to go a 32.77. Fanni Gyurinovics went a 32.59 to set the 14-year-old age group record in 2015.

Rebeka Bukovics almost took down a record from 2007 in the women’s 50 fly. Her time of 27.31 was only 0.12 seconds off of Ribbed Beatrix‘s record of 27.19 for the 15-year-old girls age group. Beatrix is also the national record-holder in the 50 fly for the 16, 17, and 18-year-old age groups. Hanna Veress also narrowly missed a record in the A-final of the 50 fly. She touched 6th in 28.30 in the same heat as the current record-holder Zsófia Rátkai. Rátkai set the record for the 14-year-old age group in 2020 where she went a 28.03.

Bettina Fábián dominated the women’s 1500 free, touching at 16:42.37. Lia Csulák touched second (16:47.79) and the third-place competitor came in 22 seconds later. Vivien was fourth, touching at 17:35.50.