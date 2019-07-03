Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack LeVant Opens Up About Mental Health, NCAA/WUGs Absences

Stanford sophomore and USA National Team-er Jack LeVant penned a personal Instagram post Wednesday, opening up about his recent struggles with mental health that led to his absence from the 2019 NCAA Championships in March and this week’s World University Games.

“I’ve been struggling with mental health issues both in and out of the pool. I suffer from depression and anxiety,” LeVant wrote. “There were times when I thought I would never swim again.” He announced he was pulling out of NCAAs with “unforeseen medical complications” March 23, and neither LeVant, nor the school, nor USA Swimming offered further comment on the matter in the interim.

View this post on Instagram

Most of you all have probably been wondering where I’ve been the last few months. Why didn’t I swim at NCAAs? Why did I pull out of WUGs? The truth is, I’ve been struggling with mental health issues both in and out of the pool. I suffer from depression and anxiety. There were times when I thought I would never swim again. However, thanks to the love and support of my family, friends, coaches, and teammates, I have been able to return to the sport that I love, and I will be joining Team USA in Gwangju for the World Championships. Also, a special shoutout to @evamerrell and @simonlamar for being brave enough to share their own stories. #EndTheStigma

A post shared by Jack✨ (@jack_levant) on

LeVant confirmed that he will join Team USA in South Korea for the 2019 FINA World Championships at the end of the month. He was a 1:46.39 in the 200 free at US Nationals last summer, which was, and remains, his best time. He’s raced a pair of 200 meter frees so far in 2019, with times of 1:54.33 and 1:50.60 on June 9th and June 22nd, respectively.

The Texas native LeVant included in his post a reference to Eva Merrell, who in March shared with SwimSwam her own battle with physical and mental health that kept her out of the pool for her freshman year at the University of Georgia, and ultimately led to her going home to San Diego (she has since announced she is back training in Georgia). LeVant also cited Harvard’s Simon Lamar, who also posted on Instagram in response to Merrell sharing her story, opening up about his own experiences with depression and anxiety.

4
Leave a Reply

4 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
4 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
acar

I’m so happy we’re starting to be able to have these conversations. I’m glad he took time off to better himself, and I wish him the best this summer!

Vote Up230Vote Down Reply
46 minutes ago
Joel Lin

My goodness all I can think is how brutal this has been for him to weather. I’m rooting for him in & out of the pool.

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
23 minutes ago
The Man Himself

Jeez, looks like he lost a significant amount of weight. Rooting for him this summer and many years to come.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
6 minutes ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!