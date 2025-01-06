Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack Aikins Looks Back on Experience in Budapest, Learning to Accept the Uncontrollable

Comments: 1

Virginia 3rd-Year Jack Aikins recently got precious international experience while competing at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest. During the 200 Back final, Aikins noticed (too late) that the backstroke flags were uneven during the race, throwing him off a bit heading into the walls. Aikins says it was a good lesson in learning to control what you can control.

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Joel Lin
37 minutes ago

Great interview. Easy to see how he emerged as a leader, one who will leave UVa as a three-time captain. A true gentleman.

2
-1
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!