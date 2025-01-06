Jack Aikins Looks Back on Experience in Budapest, Learning to Accept the Uncontrollable

Virginia 3rd-Year Jack Aikins recently got precious international experience while competing at the 2024 Short Course World Championships in Budapest. During the 200 Back final, Aikins noticed (too late) that the backstroke flags were uneven during the race, throwing him off a bit heading into the walls. Aikins says it was a good lesson in learning to control what you can control.
Coleman Hodges
by Coleman Hodges 1
January 06th, 2025
Great interview. Easy to see how he emerged as a leader, one who will leave UVa as a three-time captain. A true gentleman.