It’s a RELAY: Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Announce Birth of 4th Son

Michael Phelps, the most-decorated Olympian in history, and his wife Nicole have announced the birth of their 4th child, another boy, and one who will carry on both his father’s and mother’s names.

Nico Michael Phelps was born on January 16th, giving the Phelps family now a full relay of boys: Boomer is 7, Beckett is 5, and Maverick is 4.

Michael himself was one of three children (two sisters) and Nicole was one of two (a younger brother), so their family has now surpassed the household size that either grew up in.

Michael and Nicole met at the 2007 ESPY Awards and dated on-and-off until getting married in 2016 – about a month after the birth of Boomer.

Michael is the most-decorated swimmer in history with 23 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals at the Olympics, plus a further 27 World Championships. He remains the only athlete to win 8 gold medals in a single Olympic Games.

Nicole is a former beauty queen who was Miss California USA 2010 and competed in the Miss USA pageant.