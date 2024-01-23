Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

It’s a RELAY: Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Announce Birth of 4th Son

Comments: 5

Michael Phelps, the most-decorated Olympian in history, and his wife Nicole have announced the birth of their 4th child, another boy, and one who will  carry on both his father’s and mother’s names.

Nico Michael Phelps was born on January 16th, giving the Phelps family now a full relay of boys: Boomer is 7, Beckett is 5, and Maverick is 4.

Michael himself was one of three children (two sisters) and Nicole was one of two (a younger brother), so their family has now surpassed the household size that either grew up in.

Michael and Nicole met at the 2007 ESPY Awards and dated on-and-off until getting married in 2016 – about a month after the birth of Boomer.

Michael is the most-decorated swimmer in history with 23 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 2 bronze medals at the Olympics, plus a further 27 World Championships. He remains the only athlete to win 8 gold medals in a single Olympic Games.

Nicole is a former beauty queen who was Miss California USA 2010 and competed in the Miss USA pageant.

In This Story

5
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

5 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
monsterbasher
6 seconds ago

They still need prelim relay swimmers. 👀

0
0
Reply
Swim Fast Swim Pretty
1 minute ago

Beauty-full.

0
0
Reply
Mr Piano
4 minutes ago

The year is 2044. You take a look at men’s swimming world records. It’s all Phelps.

2
-1
Reply
Seth
6 minutes ago

Michael will have lots of time to be with his kids being retired.
I wish them the best!

1
0
Reply
Lovetoswim
16 minutes ago

Like the combination name! Congrats!

0
0
Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder/co-owner of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!