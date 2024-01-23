Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How Stanford’s Aurora Roghair Manages the 1000/200/500 Free Dual Meet Triple

#1/#16 ARIZONA STATE @ #8/#6 STANFORD

  • January 19, 2024
  • Avery Aquatic Center
    • Stanford, California
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Team Scores
    • Women: Stanford (191.5 points) – ASU (98.5 points)
    • Men: ASU (156.5 points) – Stanford (115.5 points)

In the ASU/Stanford Dual Meet on Friday, Stanford junior Aurora Roghair posted a 9:29 in the 1000 free, a nation-leading time. Just minutes later, she swam the 200 free, touching in 1:44 to place 2nd. She went on to win the 500 free in 4:39. Roghair describes how she can have success in a triple like this by taking things one step at a time.

