Italy Announces 16-Strong Roster For 2025 U23 European Championships

The Italian swimming federation has announced its roster and coaching staff for the 2025 U23 European Championships. Sixteen athletes will held to Slovakia for the second of these championships, held from June 26-28.

Italy’s young sprint star Sara Curtis, 20, is not on the roster, instead staying home and training as preparation for the 2025 World Aquatic Championships in Singapore. Still, Italy’s roster boasts a exciting group of swimmers emerging on the Italian national scene.

Italy’s Roster

Additionally, Marco Pedoja, Marco Marsili, and Carlo Chelli will serve as the coaches for the championships, with doctor Andrea Felici and physiotherapist Giuseppe Mondi also on staff. In March, the Italian Swimming Federation named Pedoja, best known for his work with Paris 100 breaststroke Olympic champion Nicolo Martinenghi, to a new position as a technical collaborator of the Italian Youth and University National Teams.

Italy finished tenth on the medal table at the inaugural U23 European Championships two years ago in Dublin, winning one gold medal, two silvers, and three bronzes. Much of their success came in breaststroke; short-course meters world junior record holder Simone Cerasuolo won the men’s 50 breaststroke, and Anita Bottazzo earned silver in the women’s 50 and 100 breaststroke. Luca de Tullio also earned double medals, winning bronze in the men’s 800 and 1500 freestyle.

None of these athletes are on the roster for this edition of the championships, giving the next wave of Italian stars the opportunity to make a big impression this summer.